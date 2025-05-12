Elevate Consulting LLC Launches Results-Driven Mastermind to Advance Mid-Career Women in a Competitive Job Market

BRAINTREE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backed by Coach Annie’s 20+ years of HR expertise, Elevate Me empowers professional women to unlock career clarity, confidence, and compensation

In response to mounting challenges facing mid-career professional women, Elevate Consulting, LLC announces the launch of the Elevate Me Coaching Program a high-impact career accelerator designed to help women in middle management break through advancement barriers and position themselves for meaningful, measurable growth.

Developed under Elevate Consulting’s Career Coach Mastermind, Elevate Me blends personalized coaching, data-informed strategy, and actionable career marketing tools to help participants clarify their value proposition, position themselves for leadership, and unlock salary increases of $15,000 or more.

The program is led by Coach Annie, a veteran HR leader and certified career coach with over two decades of experience spanning talent acquisition, organizational development, and leadership enablement. Annie has helped professionals across industries navigate complex career pivots, promotions, and executive positioning.

“Too many capable, high-performing women stall out mid-career not due to lack of skill, but lack of strategy,” said Coach Annie. “Elevate Me gives them the framework, language, and confidence to take ownership of their career narrative and get results.”

As organizations double down on DEI initiatives and leadership development pipelines, the Elevate Me program offers a timely solution for companies aiming to retain and advance female talent. It addresses persistent equity gaps by equipping women with the negotiation power, personal branding, and career clarity that research shows directly correlates with upward mobility.

Key Program Outcomes & Metrics:

Clients report salary increases of $15K+ and 8–10% pay lift within current roles outpacing the national average of 3–5%.

Includes career storytelling, resume + LinkedIn branding, interview readiness, strategic mentorship

Delivered via cohort-based mastermind for accountability, networking, and peer-driven insight.



With workforce dynamics rapidly shifting post-pandemic and leadership readiness in high demand, Elevate Consulting’s new offering arrives at a critical moment for both individual professionals and organizations looking to future-proof their leadership pipelines.

Enrollment is now open. To learn more: visit https://coachanniep.com/

About Elevate Consulting

Elevate Consulting is a career and HR consulting firm focused on helping individuals and organizations grow with confidence, clarity, and strategic direction. Through personalized coaching and signature programs like Elevate Me, Elevate empowers mid-career women to overcome career plateaus, market their value, and lead with purpose.

Media Contact: coachannie@elevateconsultingsllc.com

