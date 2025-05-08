Rural Community Leaders and Businesses Attend 2025 Idaho Rural Success SummitMay01

MEDIA ALERT

Rural Community Leaders and Businesses Attend 2025 Idaho Rural Success Summit

Worley, Idaho (May 1, 2025) – Over 230 attendees representing Idaho cities, counties, state and federal government agencies, business owners and other community organizations attended the fourth-annual Idaho Rural Success Summit in Worley, Idaho on Wednesday, April 30 and Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Over the two-day event, Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke provided opening remarks prior to presentations, panels and speakers focusing on main street, rural business, community health, housing, agriculture, infrastructure and workforce.

Other notable keynote speakers included Coeur d’Alene Tribe Vice-Chairman Gene James, Sandpoint Mayor, Jeremy Grimm and founder of Revitalize or Die, Jeff Siegler.

With almost 90% of Idaho classified as rural, this event offered a unique opportunity to connect and learn from other rural communities and businesses that shared powerful stories of success and overcoming obstacles.

“The Idaho Rural Success Summit is a one-of-a-kind event,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said. “As the backbone of our state, rural communities and businesses need to be supported. I am proud of all we are doing at the state level to strengthen rural Idaho, and this year’s Idaho Rural Success Summit brought together partners from across the state to provide resources to help rural Idaho succeed.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join and speak at this year’s Idaho Rural Success Summit,” Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke said. “The event showcases the ways Idahoans come together to support rural communities and businesses alike. I look forward to seeing this event continue for years to come as we help rural Idaho thrive.”

In addition to the presentations, the summit provided an opportunity to participate in a resource fair and network with other attendees from across the state.

“The Idaho Rural Success Summit embodies the tenacity, passion and creativity of rural Idaho,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. ”Rural Idaho accomplishes so much when we converge. By working together and rolling up our sleeves, we can create real impact. I hope attendees will leave with valuable resources, relevant information and new connections that will pave the way to success for their business, community, or organization.”

The event will be conducted in partnership with the Idaho Rural Partnership, Idaho Department of Commerce, USDA Rural Development Idaho, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Association of Idaho Cities, among many others.

