BILI Social, a Division of Allied Energy Inc. (OTC:AGGI), Expands Sports Monetization Platform Through Expanded Partnership with Royal Retros

MIAMI and TORONTO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BILI SOCIAL [ LINK ], a fast-growing social commerce platform and indirect subsidiary of Allied Energy Inc (OTC:AGGI), today announces a new partnership with Royal Retros [ LINK ], a premium sports merchandise brand. This collaboration introduces a turnkey e-commerce and content monetization solution for athletes looking to expand their personal brands and generate new, recurring revenue streams through fan-driven commerce.

Under the partnership, athletes gain immediate access to custom-designed merchandise, personalized online storefronts, and tailored support on how to market their products across social media platforms – all powered by BILI’s AI-driven creator commerce engine.

This is a natural extension of the work we’ve done with the Canadian Football League Players Association CFLPA,” says Adrian Capobianco, CEO and Co-Founder, BILI Social and CEO, Allied Energy. “We’re creating a scalable model where any athlete can launch and grow their own brand without upfront costs or complexity. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to innovation and long-term value creation.”

The platform offering builds on BILI Social’s growing momentum in the sports vertical and addresses a clear market demand: athletes increasingly want to be entrepreneurs, but often lack the time or infrastructure to source, design, and sell branded merchandise on their own. BILI and Royal Retros fill that gap with a full-service, white-label model that puts creators in control – and earns them a share of every sale.

There’s a clear trend in sports – athletes want to monetize their own brand,” said Dustin Alameda, President, Royal Retros. “This partnership gives them a fast, professional, and profitable way to do that.”

“As a former player, I’ve seen firsthand how important it is for athletes to connect with fans and create off-field opportunities,” added David Mackie, Executive Director of the CFLPA. “Partners like BILI and Royal Retros are helping us reimagine how players can thrive during and after their careers.”

With this latest partnership, BILI Social continues to build a diversified pipeline of creator-first solutions across sports, entertainment, and lifestyle categories. The company’s AI-powered platform is designed to scale rapidly across new verticals – enabling Allied Energy Inc. to drive value through digital innovation and strategic asset growth.

About BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social):

BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social) is a leading social commerce platform that empowers individuals to monetize their social media content. BILI Social connects creators with brands, enabling them to create personalized online stores and maximize their earning potential by leveraging their social media presence. Through BILI Boost, the platform also facilitates dynamic collaborations between creators and brands, allowing influencers to craft unique branded content and earn compensation for their creativity. BILI Social’s innovative approach ensures that creators can turn their passion into profit, while brands benefit from authentic, impactful partnerships. Bili Social is an indirect subsidiary of Allied Energy Inc (OTC:AGGI). Allied Energy, Inc. (OTC: AGGI) is an investment holding company headquartered in Hong Kong. Focused on identifying and nurturing high-potential businesses across various sectors, Allied Energy aims to create long-term value for its shareholders through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

