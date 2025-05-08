Fortis Inc. Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors, and Say on Pay

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including electing the nominated directors, appointing Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors, and approving the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

Election of Directors

Fortis shareholders elected the following 12 individuals to the Board to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For

# Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Tracey C. Ball 286,660,945 98.65 3,928,062 1.35 Pierre J. Blouin 286,077,913 98.45 4,511,105 1.55 Lawrence T. Borgard 288,721,236 99.36 1,867,782 0.64 Maura J. Clark 286,893,509 98.73 3,695,499 1.27 Margarita K. Dilley 288,494,681 99.28 2,091,092 0.72 Julie A. Dobson 277,864,211 95.62 12,724,807 4.38 Lisa L. Durocher 287,866,735 99.06 2,722,282 0.94 David G. Hutchens 288,789,300 99.38 1,799,717 0.62 Gregory E. Knight 289,097,301 99.49 1,491,717 0.51 Gianna M. Manes 285,627,445 98.29 4,961,572 1.71 Don R. Marchand 287,961,640 99.10 2,627,378 0.90 Jo Mark Zurel 282,000,698 97.04 8,588,320 2.96



Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Corporation approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 295,397,407 99.46 1,618,420 0.54



Say on Pay

Shareholders approved the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay").

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against 273,716,820 94.19 16,872,191 5.81



About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2024 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $75 billion as at March 31, 2025. The Corporation's 9,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedarplus.ca , or www.sec.gov .

