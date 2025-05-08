CBP’s San Diego Field Office ends April with a $29 million narcotics knockout

SAN DIEGO — CBP officers from the San Diego Field Office ended the month of April with major figures, successfully seizing more than 7,570 pounds of narcotics worth millions of dollars in 106 separate occasions. As traffickers evolve their methods, CBP officers remain one step ahead.

Meth was among the more than 7,570 pounds of narcotics seized by CBP's San Diego Field Office in April.

While carrying out security enforcement efforts, CBP officers seized 4,413 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,748 pounds of cocaine, 404 pounds of fentanyl, and 5 pounds of heroin, with an estimated street value of over $29 million. The narcotics intercepted were strategically concealed in various locations including non-factory compartments, the car battery, engine bay, spare tire, roof area, and several other hidden locations. CBP Officers’ teamwork, attention to detail, and partnerships with fellow agencies are what make these operations successful.

The San Diego Field Office covers ports of entry within Southern California to include San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, Tecate, Andrade, Calexico East/West, and the San Diego airport and seaport. San Diego CBP officers continue to work in close coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement to disrupt Transnational Criminal Organizations and prevent the flow of illicit narcotics into the United States.

Fentanyl pills were seized by CBP officers assigned to the San Diego Field Office.

“Our mission is rooted in protecting our borders, defending our nation, and upholding the safety of those we serve,” said Sidney K. Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego. “By leveraging leading-edge technology and strengthening critical partnerships, we are significantly enhancing our ability to disrupt drug smuggling operations and prevent illicit narcotics from infiltrating our communities, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to public safety. These significant figures emphasize the success of our comprehensive strategies.”

Through daily operations and tireless efforts, the CBP officers in the San Diego Field Office remain steadfast in their mission and will continue to stand united in the ongoing battle against narcotic smuggling.

