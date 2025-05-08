Derby Barracks / Operating without Owners Consent & Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5002396

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/08/25 / 1327hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wendy’s in Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Operating without Owners Consent & Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Brittany Danforth

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: Nicole Richardson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/08/2025 at approximately 1200hrs, the Vermont State Police received a call from Nicole Richardson who reported her vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was later located by Newport Police Department in the parking lot of Wendy’s and was occupied by Brittany Danforth. Danforth was issued a citation for Orleans County Superior Court for 06/10/2025 at 10 am.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/25 / 10am

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.