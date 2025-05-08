Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Operating without Owners Consent & Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5002396

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kali Lindor                           

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/08/25 / 1327hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wendy’s in Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Operating without Owners Consent & Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Brittany Danforth                                       

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

VICTIM: Nicole Richardson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/08/2025 at approximately 1200hrs, the Vermont State Police received a call from Nicole Richardson who reported her vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was later located by Newport Police Department in the parking lot of Wendy’s and was occupied by Brittany Danforth. Danforth was issued a citation for Orleans County Superior Court for 06/10/2025 at 10 am.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:   06/10/25 / 10am         

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

