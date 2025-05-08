Derby Barracks / Operating without Owners Consent & Possession of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 25A5002396
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/08/25 / 1327hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wendy’s in Newport, VT
VIOLATION: Operating without Owners Consent & Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Brittany Danforth
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: Nicole Richardson
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/08/2025 at approximately 1200hrs, the Vermont State Police received a call from Nicole Richardson who reported her vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was later located by Newport Police Department in the parking lot of Wendy’s and was occupied by Brittany Danforth. Danforth was issued a citation for Orleans County Superior Court for 06/10/2025 at 10 am.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/25 / 10am
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
