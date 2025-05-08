Tissue Diagnostics Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2029, Growing at 7.0% CAGR

"In-Depth Market Analysis: Tissue Diagnostics Market Players, Growth Opportunities in Histopathology, Molecular Pathology, and Digital Pathology, and Competitive Landscape Dynamics"

Boston, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Tissue Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets” is estimated to increase from $8.9 billion in 2024 to $12.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2024 through 2029.

This report analyzes the tissue diagnostics market, including its market size, dynamics, and trends. It covers product types such as instruments and reagents and segments such as histopathology, molecular pathology, microbiological testing, and digital pathology. The report provides regional and country-level market analyses for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. It focuses on tissue sample-based tests, excluding liquid biopsy and other non-tissue-based tests. This information helps companies make informed decisions about production and licensing.

The growing focus on precision medicine relies on accurate disease diagnosis, especially for cancer. Technological advances such as digital pathology and AI are improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Reliable diagnostic tools are crucial for early detection and prevention of cancer. The report's insights help policymakers and healthcare leaders allocate resources effectively for cancer management and make strategic investment and product development decisions.

The factors driving the market include:

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases: More cancer cases mean a higher demand for diagnostic tools to detect and treat cancer early.

Companion Diagnostics in Cancer Treatment: These tests help tailor cancer treatments to individual patients, improving effectiveness and reducing side effects.

Importance of Early Cancer Testing: Early cancer detection leads to better treatment outcomes and lower healthcare costs.

Raising Awareness of Early Signs of Cancer: Public awareness campaigns encourage early medical check-ups, leading to earlier diagnosis and better prognosis.

Aging Population: As the global population ages, the number of cancer cases increases, driving the need for more diagnostic services.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $8.3 billion Market size forecast $12.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.0% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Product Type, Technology, Segment, Application, End-User Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Kenya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Sudan. Market drivers Increasing incidence of cancer cases

Companion diagnostics in cancer treatment

Importance of early cancer testing

Raising awareness of early signs of cancer

Aging populations worldwide

Interesting facts:

Role of Companion Diagnostics:

Before Companion Diagnostics : Cancer treatment was standardized, focusing on general cancer features and stages.

: Cancer treatment was standardized, focusing on general cancer features and stages. With Companion Diagnostics: Treatments are personalized based on the patient's tumor and genetic profile, improving therapy targeting and outcomes.

Digital Pathology, A Revolutionary Technology:

Transformation: Converts traditional glass slides into high-resolution digital images.

Converts traditional glass slides into high-resolution digital images. Benefits: Enhances diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Enables remote collaboration and review. Addresses storage, transport, and interpretation variability issues. Facilitates automated abnormality identification with AI. Supports targeted therapy development by assessing biomarkers such as PD-L1 in lung cancer.

Impact: Streamlines diagnostics, improves access to expertise, and advances personalized medicine.

Emerging startups

Path AI

Digital Pathology

Questions addressed:

What is the tissue diagnostics market's projected size and growth rate?

The global tissue diagnostics market is projected to grow from $8.3 billion in 2023 to $12.4 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the tissue diagnostics market?

The rising number of cancer cases increases the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. A key trend is the rising need for companion diagnostics, which customize cancer treatments to fit individual patients' unique biomarker and genetic profiles. For example, HER2 testing in breast cancer helps clinicians determine which patients are likely to benefit from trastuzumab. Additionally, there is a strong focus on the importance of early cancer detection. The world’s aging populations, which have a greater susceptibility to cancer, further drives the need for timely tissue diagnostics to enable early intervention.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by product type, segment, technology, application, end user, and geographic region.

Which product type will be dominant over the forecast period?

The molecular pathology segment will be dominate over this period.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America has the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

ABBOTT

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BD

BIOCARE MEDICAL LLC.

BIOMERIEUX

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

DANAHER CORP.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

ILLUMINA INC.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

MERCK KGAA

MYRIAD GENETICS INC.

QIAGEN

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

ZYTOVISION GMBH

Related Reports Include:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cancer: The report on AI technology in cancer applications outlines its current and future market potential, analyzing drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It segments the market by application (screening, diagnosis, therapy, drug discovery), cancer type (breast, lung, prostate), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers). The report also includes profiles of leading companies and their recent developments. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with detailed country-level data.

