MAY 21: Local Talent with Down Syndrome, Members of Congress, and Multiplatinum Artist Phillip Phillips Headline AcceptAbility Gala and Highlight NIH Research Needs

Event Honors Rep. DeGette, Rep. Aderholt, and Tucker Emry & Features Chuck Todd, and Performers with Down Syndrome

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is honoring Congresswoman Diana DeGette (D-CO) and Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-AL), who will receive GLOBAL’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awards, for their work in support for those with Down syndrome, during its annual AcceptAbility Gala. GLOBAL Ambassador Tucker Emry, an actor and self-advocate from Baltimore, will also be recognized. The gala is an inspiring fundraiser that features a dance performance by Annapolis’ Robert Wallop and other DC-area dancers from the inclusive dance team, RhythmXpress, as well as a performance by Multiplatinum Artist and Actor Phillip Phillips. This year’s gala is honoring the memory of the beloved and long-time GLOBAL supporter, Cornelia Stephens.

WHEN

Wednesday, May 21, 2025; 6:00 p.m. – Reception/Red Carpet; 7:00 p.m. - Dinner, live auction and special performances by Phillip Phillips and local talent with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities.

WHO

Honoree Cong. Robert Aderholt (R-AL)

Honoree Cong. Diana DeGette (D-CO)

2025 GLOBAL Ambassador Tucker Emry, Actor and Self-Advocate from Baltimore

Congressional Host Committee Members: Sen. Cory Booker, Cong. Katherine Clark, Cong. Tom Cole, Sen. Steve Daines, Cong. Rosa DeLauro, Cong. Lois Frankel, Sen. John Hickenlooper, Cong. Richard Hudson ( presenting ), Sen. Jerry Moran, Cong. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Cong. Pete Sessions, Cong. Pete Stauber

Chuck Todd, NBC News’ chief political analyst, Event Co-Emcee

Autria Godfrey, former ABC7 News anchor, Event Co-Emcee

Robert Wallop, Soloist Dancer and Self-Advocate, Annapolis, MD

RhythmXpress, Integrated Dance Team, Annapolis, MD

Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO, Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Frank Stephens, GLOBAL Board Member, GLOBAL Ambassador, Self-Advocate and Actor, Fairfax, VA

David Egan, Quincy Jones Awardee, Gala Event Committee, Self-Advocate and Author, Vienna, VA

Natalie Farr Harrison, SVP, Government Relations, Avoq, and Guy Harrison, Partner, OnMessage, of Alexandria, VA, Gala Board Co-Chairs

WHERE

Marriott Marquis Washington, DC

901 Massachusetts Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20001

WHY

GLOBAL’s annual AcceptAbility Gala brings together policymakers from both sides of the aisle, key scientists from NIH, philanthropists, corporate sponsors, and the Down syndrome community. Down syndrome is the most frequent chromosomal condition, affecting over 400,000 Americans. With GLOBAL’s leadership bringing together multiple stakeholders, the NIH Down syndrome research and medical care budget has increased by $418 million over the last seven years. The AcceptAbility Gala is an opportunity to celebrate major new federal research funding increases after years of being one of the least funded genetic conditions and to educate Congress and the community about the transformative DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act of 2024 that will elongate life and improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome.

HOW

To cover the event or receive photos, contact Shawn Flaherty at 703-554-3609. For more information, visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

