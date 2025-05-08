DLNR News Release – ‘Ohana Invited to Attend “Kids to Parks Day”, May 8, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DAWN N.S. CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

ʻOHANA INVITED TO ATTEND ‘KIDS TO PARKS DAY’ EVENT

AT LĒʻAHI, DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 8, 2025

HONOLULU — Get ready for a day of fun in the sun with the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP). Keiki of all ages are invited to find their own adventure as they explore the iconic Lēʻahi, Diamond Head State Monument, on Kids to Parks Day, Saturday May 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join us for a day of exploration, discovery and connection with the natural beauty of Hawai‘i. Crafts, games, sports and many other environmental education activities will be provided by community partner organizations.

“Kids to Parks Day brings our community together in a celebration of Lēʻahi’s beauty and the wonder of outdoor experiences,” said Kekai Mar, DSP interpretive specialist for Oʻahu. “It is inspiring to witness keiki’s connections to nature and instill a lifelong appreciation for our state parks.”

Kids to Parks Day is now in its 15th year nationally and more than a million people are expected to participate. DSP has hosted this event at Lē‘ahi since 2018 in collaboration with environmental and community organizations. By coordinating a wide array of park activities conducted on a single day, Kids to Parks Day attracts new park goers and helps connect existing park enthusiasts with local organizations and government agencies to preserve our country’s public lands and waters.

“DSP, in partnership with Pacific Historic Parks and the National Park Trust, is thrilled to invite families to celebrate Kids to Parks Day again this year. This nationwide event aims to ignite a love of the outdoors in children, fostering a deep appreciation for our public lands and inspiring the next generation of park enthusiasts and conservationists,” noted Curt Cottrell, DSP administrator. “We look forward to welcoming families to Diamond Head and creating lasting memories while cultivating a sense of responsibility for our shared natural heritage.”

There is no charge for Hawaiʻi residents to join this event. Visitors with park reservations are also welcome to join at no additional cost.

