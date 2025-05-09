'OJ Simpson’s Final Tour' This OJ Simpson Documentary is at Over 10 Hours in length & can be seen at OJDocumentary.com

Poster

Urban Core Institute, Inc. releases the 10 hour plus OJ Simpson Documentary.

I am proud to help support Urban Core Institute, Inc.” — Norman Pardo

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘As Seen In The News’ Urban Core Institute, Inc. releases a 10 hour plus OJ Simpson Documentary ‘OJ’S FINAL TOUR’, it was decades in the making."OJ’s Final Tour" surpasses all other OJ Simpson Documentaries.Unlike the other documentaries, Norman wanted OJ’s Final Tour to be minimally edited to give the public the feeling of just hanging with OJ Simpson. To accomplish Norman’s goals, “OJ’s Final Tour” was produced with No Actors, No Investigators, No Made Up Stories or Commentators. Just OJ Simpson, like never seen before.OJ Simpson tells it like it is in this one of a kind Documentary, everything from his life before and after the sensational murder trial, to intimate chats he had with friends and foes like the Kardashian clan. A furious Kris Kardashian is seen blasting Pardo regarding a conversation he had with Simpson for an entire episode of the hit reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".OJ’S FINAL TOUR also features OJ Simpson, his entourage and Norman Pardo , interacting with celebrities like Wendy Williams, Bernard Hopkins the Executioner and others. It is the most introspective collection ever assembled involving the fallen American Icon and Superstar.This 10 hour plus Documentary utilizing real-life footage of OJ Simpson’s final years.

Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.