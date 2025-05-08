Patrick Norman of USX Cyber to Speak at ACC Chief Legal Officer Global Summit

WASHINGTON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrick Norman, Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel at USX Cyber®, was named to speak at the Association of Corporate Counsel’s Chief Legal Officer Global Summit 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is a global bar association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel through information, education, networking opportunities, and advocacy initiatives. Membership provides opportunities for in-house counsel to broaden their knowledge and expertise through collaboration with peers in their industry and region. ACC’s Chief Legal Officer (CLO) Global Summit brings chief legal officers together as peers to explore the next, best practices for driving innovation and addressing complex demands in the face of economic uncertainty and evolving business needs.

Norman will be leading a roundtable discussing “Chief Legal Officers Leading through a VUCA World”. A VUCA world is one characterized by Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity. The roundtable will explore the critical role of the chief legal officer in managing VUCA risks and offer strategic insights into proactive risk management, crisis leadership, regulatory adaptation, and ethical decision-making in uncertain times.

ACC Chief Legal Officer Global Summit 2025

May 21, 2025 – May 23, 2025

Torre Melina Gran Meliá

Av. Diagonal, 671, 08028 Barcelona, Spain

Register: https://www.acc.com/closummit

About USX Cyber®

USX Cyber® is transforming cybersecurity compliance through its Guardiant® platform—a security-driven compliance solution built for today’s complex threat landscape. More than just a robust, end-to-end XDR platform, Guardiant® empowers the C-suite with real-time dashboard visibility into both their organization’s cybersecurity posture and compliance status. Executives gain immediate insight into live threats, risk exposure, and cybersecurity investments. Guardiant® accelerates compliance with major cybersecurity frameworks, with many protocols satisfied right out of the box, dramatically reducing time-to-compliance and overhead. Built on a powerful XDR core, Guardiant® unifies real-time threat detection, automated incident response, and centralized control—delivering comprehensive protection and compliance tracking through a single-pane-of-glass experience.

