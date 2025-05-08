Canon U.S.A. Showcases Innovative Automation Solutions at Automate 2025

Melville, NY, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce it will be exhibiting its latest innovations in manufacturing at Automate 2025, North America’s largest robotics and automation event. Canon will be participating in the 2025 Automate Show from May 12-15 in Detroit, MI, sharing its mission to move industries forward and determination to make manufacturing more efficient.

Located in Exhibit Hall A-D at booth #4418, Canon will display its cutting-edge advancements in automation and manufacturing, offering attendees the opportunity to explore both business-ready and future technologies. Always advancing, Canon is collaborating with customers to power opportunities in new ways.

Canon will showcase its advanced molding solutions, including its compact second injection unit and Shuttle Mold System, helping manufacturers to maximize their injection molding machine use while reducing the floor space. It will also exhibit vision solutions such as its advanced image processing software, Vision Edition, and a vision-based navigation system.

Additionally, Canon’s booth at Automate 2025 will feature high-speed, high-precision robotic inspection and traceability technology. Also present will be its unique force torque sensor and extensive range of direct current motors which can be customizable to various applications.

Canon’s display of future technology* will involve exciting sensors, including the single photon avalanche diode (SPAD) sensor using Canon proprietary technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to preview Canon’s mixed reality technology, allowing users to interact with virtual content in real environments. Additionally, visitors will be able to experience the highly maneuverable Robotic Endoscope System featuring various diameters and lengths suitable for many applications.

Lastly, Canon’s exhibition will feature Collav, a collaboration solution under development, which aims to help facilitate presentations across remote and live event environments.

For more information about the Canon technology shown at the 2025 Automate Show please visit here and stop by the Canon booth #4418 at Huntington Place, May 12-15, 2025.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

*These products are currently under development and are not available for sale or use in the U.S. Specifications may change and no assurances can be given that they will be made available for sale or use in the U.S.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

Alexandra Schoemmell Canon U.S.A., Inc. aschoemmell@cusa.canon.com

