Palace Studios' New Pilates Studio For Private Clients In Central Hong Kong Available To Book Via Mobile App

Palace Studios, Hong Kong's leading provider of premium private fitness spaces, has announced the grand opening of two new flagship locations in the city's vibrant wellness corridor—at Wyndham Street and Lan Kwai Fong—marking a significant expansion in the brand's vision for elevated, boutique training environments. Head to https://palace-studios.com to find out more about the spaces.

Of particular note is the launch of Palace Three on Wyndham Street, a studio purpose-built for the growing community of pilates instructors seeking a refined, private environment to host their high profile clients. This studio introduces a new design philosophy for the brand: an aesthetic and functional sanctuary, meticulously curated for the needs of modern pilates instructors and their clients.

Palace Studios has quickly built itself a reputation as the studio of choice for personal trainers, pilates and yoga instructors, physiotherapists, and wellness professionals in Hong Kong who operate independently and require a premium, discreet, and client-friendly environment. With Palace Three, the company doubles down on this mission—this time with a specific focus on pilates.

Palace Three is outfitted with premium branded equipment and accessories, natural wood finishes, and acoustic treatments to ensure an ultra-private, serene experience. The space is tailored for instructors working with clients who expect not only expert guidance but also a setting that matches their lifestyle—think luxury hospitality meets clinical-grade functionality.

"Following the successful launch of our two private strength training studios in 2022, we quickly recognised a growing need for dedicated spaces catering to pilates and yoga. Palace Three is a perfect example of our commitment to providing cutting-edge facilities that assist fitness professionals in enhancing their client experience. This latest cutting-edge studio expansion allows us to support the changing landscape of the fitness industry in Hong Kong," said Dinesh Nihalchand from Palace Studios.

Palace Studios recognises the significant growth of the global pilates and yoga markets, projected to reach $420.98 billion by 2032. This is driven by increasing health consciousness and local Hong Kong residents' awareness of the benefits of these holistic practices. This dedicated studio space allows yoga teachers from all disciplines to provide specialised sessions and personalised training in a well-equipped, peaceful environment.

Located just steps from the mid-levels escalator, Palace Three occupies a prime position on Wyndham Street, a historic yet ever-evolving district that bridges Hong Kong's bustling business core with its upscale residential neighbourhoods. This location is now available for bookings via the Palace Studios mobile app, which continues to streamline access. Instructors can manage their schedules, access different Palace Studios across Central, and maintain complete control over their practice, all without any admin or long-term contracts.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time. Hong Kong is experiencing a resurgence in high-end pilates services, with increasing demand for hyper-personalised, appointment-based fitness experiences. Palace Studios sits at the intersection of this trend—empowering a new generation of instructors who prefer ownership over their craft, freedom in how they work, and a setting that matches the elite expectations of their clients.

More than just a place to train, Palace Three aims to be a home base for a community of thoughtful, ambitious instructors—those who seek more than the noise of crowded studios or the limitations of commercial gyms. Instructors who work with high-end clients—from executives to celebrities—will find Palace Three a rare match for their practice: discreet, refined, and perfectly located.

https://storage.googleapis.com/palace-strapi-cms-storage/GYM_15s_0d8c154f6e/GYM_15s_0d8c154f6e.mp4

Founded in 2022, Palace Studios has redefined the private training studio model in Hong Kong. Offering high-end, fully equipped spaces on a flexible booking model, the brand is trusted by a growing network of personal trainers, wellness practitioners, and physiotherapists who demand excellence in their environment. With three prime locations across Central, Palace Studios is fast becoming a cornerstone of the city's modern wellness scene. For more information, visit https://palace-studios.com/our-spaces/3.

