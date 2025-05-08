DPS Seizes Over 40 Pounds of Meth During I-40 Traffic Stop (Northwest Texas Region)
OLDHAM COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 42 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and more than $10,000 during a traffic stop in Oldham Co.
On May 5, around 11:15 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2018 Nissan traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. During the stop, the Trooper discovered multiple plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine in a large plastic container and rubber-banded cash in a bag.
The driver, Brenda Stancle, 64, of Muskogee, Okla., was arrested and booked into the Oldham Co. Jail for money laundering and possession of a controlled substance—both felonies in the state of Texas.
The drugs were reportedly being transported from California to Oklahoma.
###(DPS - Northwest Texas Region)
