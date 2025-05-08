FG Communities Completes Manufactured Housing Acquisition in Morganton, North Carolina

Acquisition grows presence in Western North Carolina

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Morganton, North Carolina.

Morganton is located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, approximately an hour’s drive from both Asheville, with its shopping, restaurants and nearby hiking, and the Lake Norman region, with its boating and watersport activities. In addition, residents of the park are only a short drive away from Lake James State Park.

Morganton has benefited from growth in Western North Carolina, including growth in Asheville and Charlotte. Growth has led to an increase in home prices. The Morganton manufactured housing community provides an affordable housing option for our residents.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “We are excited about the long-term growth opportunity in Western North Carolina. We believe that the Morganton community will benefit from further growth in the region.”

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 46 manufactured housing communities with over 1,800 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

