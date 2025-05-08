Mayor Michelle Wu Proclaims May as Historic Preservation Month at City Hall Event Celebrating Landmark Designation

Mayor Michelle Wu joined City officials, preservationists, musicians, and community members at Boston City Hall last night to commemorate the official designation of City Hall as a Boston Landmark and to proclaim May as Historic Preservation Month in the City of Boston. The event, hosted by the City’s Office of Historic Preservation, highlighted the building’s architectural significance and explored the deep connections between place, memory, and cultural expression through a multidisciplinary program featuring the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

“Boston City Hall stands not just as a building, but as a powerful civic symbol—bold, democratic, and deeply woven into the life of our city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “By proclaiming May as Historic Preservation Month and honoring the designation of City Hall as a Landmark, we celebrate the power of preservation to tell our full history and protect spaces that shape our future. We are proud to bring music, architecture, and community together in one of Boston’s most iconic public places.”

Boston City Hall was formally designated a Boston Landmark in January 2025 by the Boston Landmarks Commission. Designed by the Boston firm of Kallmann, McKinnell and Knowles and completed in 1968, City Hall is a defining example of Brutalist architecture. It embodies mid-20th century ideals of civic transparency and accessibility and was constructed on the former site of Scollay Square as part of a larger urban renewal project. Its Landmark designation reflects a growing appreciation for postwar architecture and the evolving story of Boston’s civic identity.

“Preservation and climate action are deeply interconnected,” said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer and Chief of the Environment, Energy and Open Space Cabinet. “Preserving, adapting and reinvesting in the City’s existing buildings is a critical component of our climate strategy. Landmarking Boston City Hall affirms that climate leadership can—and must—honor the architectural and cultural legacy of our civic spaces while preparing them for the future.”

“This designation affirms Boston City Hall’s legacy as a bold civic statement and a space for democracy in action,” said Kathy Kottaridis, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation. “We are thrilled to mark this occasion during Historic Preservation Month, a time to elevate not only our architectural past, but the lived experiences and cultural contributions of all Boston residents.”

Yesterday’s event was a collaboration with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and included a performance by pianist Jonathan Senik of 20th century composer Dmitri Shostakovich, followed by a lecture from by architectural historian Mark Pasnik, co-author of Heroic: Concrete Architecture and the New Boston that examined the mid-20th century design influences that inspired the creation of Boston City Hall. The program was developed in partnership with Daniel Mallampalli, Assistant Vice President of Artistic Planning for the BSO, underscoring the City's growing recognition of the intersections between tangible and intangible heritage.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Boston Landmarks Commission, which was established in 1975 in response to widespread concerns about the impact of urban renewal and the loss of historically significant places. Today, over 9,000 properties in Boston are either individually landmarked or part of a local Landmark District. Landmark designations ensure public review of changes to designated buildings, protecting their historic character while allowing for thoughtful evolution.

"Historic preservation is about more than saving buildings. It is about honoring the stories that shape our neighborhoods and making room for the future without forgetting where we’ve been,” said City Councilor Sharon Durkan. “In places like Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and the West End, we see how preservation brings history to life and keeps our city’s identity strong. I am especially proud to celebrate the landmark designation of Boston City Hall, a bold building that represents a monumental era in our city’s story. I am grateful to the Office of Historic Preservation and the Boston Landmarks Commission for their tireless work reviewing pending designations, celebrating our shared history, and helping us grow as a city with roots and purpose."

Throughout Mayor Wu’s first term in office, the City has designated 25 landmarks in Boston in addition to the Highland Park Architectural Conservation District in Roxbury, more than twice the number of historic designations that occurred in the decade prior. Any 10 registered Boston voters can petition the Boston Landmarks Commission to designate a historic neighborhood, building, landscape, or object as a protected Boston Landmark or District. Residents can learn more about designating a landmark in Boston visiting the Landmarks Commission’s website. To learn more about what events are being celebrated during Preservation Month you can visit this calendar.