Evraz Inc. NA Canada Fined $575,000 for Workplace Injury

CANADA, May 8 - Released on May 8, 2025

On April 29, 2025, Evraz Inc. NA Canada pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening clause 10-4 (1) (a) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to provide an effective safeguard when a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $410,714.29 with a surcharge of $164,285.71, for a total amount of $575,000.

One other charge was withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on December 4, 2022, in Regina, Saskatchewan when a worker suffered serious injuries while inspecting the underside of sheet metal as it was being mechanically moved through the metal slitting machine.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, intervention and enforcement.

For more information, contact:

Shane Seilman
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-520-2705
Email: shane.seilman2@gov.sk.ca

