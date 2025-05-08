The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is a major driver behind the rising demand for immunodiagnostics. Moreover, the increasing need for point-of-care testing and the surge in product launches within the immunodiagnostics sector are key factors contributing to the market's growth during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

New York, USA, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Immunodiagnostics Market to Cross the USD 32 Billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Immunodiagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading immunodiagnostics companies’ market shares, challenges, immunodiagnostics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market immunodiagnostics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Immunodiagnostics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global immunodiagnostics market during the forecast period.

In the type segment of the immunodiagnostics market, the ELISA category had a significant revenue share in 2024.

Notable immunodiagnostics companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Cytiva, ImmunoDX, DiaSorin S.p.A, Quest Diagnostics, Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers, DiaSorin S.p.A, Werfen, Autobio, ZECEN Biotech Co., Ltd, PHC Corporation, BD, Quidel Corporation, and several others, are currently operating in the immunodiagnostics market.

and several others, are currently operating in the immunodiagnostics market. In October 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced its External Quality Assurance Services (EQAS) Specialty Immunoassay (SPIA) Program. This new service provides a liquid, independent, and confidential external evaluation, covering 13 complex and extensively tested specialty immunoassay analytes such as procalcitonin, active vitamin B12, interleukin-6, and fructosamine, at both normal and abnormal levels.

introduced its External Quality Assurance Services (EQAS) Specialty Immunoassay (SPIA) Program. This new service provides a liquid, independent, and confidential external evaluation, covering 13 complex and extensively tested specialty immunoassay analytes such as procalcitonin, active vitamin B12, interleukin-6, and fructosamine, at both normal and abnormal levels. In September 2024, Agappe Diagnostics Ltd. partnered with Fujirebio Holdings Inc. from Japan to launch a new range of advanced in-vitro diagnostic tools utilizing the innovative Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLEIA) technology.

Immunodiagnostics Overview

Immunodiagnostics is a branch of medical diagnostics that uses immune-based technologies to detect and quantify biomarkers, pathogens, and disease-related molecules in biological samples. These tests rely on the specificity of antibodies to bind to their target antigens, making them highly sensitive and specific. Immunodiagnostic tests are widely used for detecting infections, autoimmune diseases, cancers, and other medical conditions. The versatility of these tests allows for the detection of a broad range of diseases, often enabling earlier diagnosis and more accurate monitoring of disease progression. Common examples include ELISA, lateral flow immunoassays (such as rapid pregnancy tests), and immunohistochemistry.

The field of immunodiagnostics has seen significant advancements with the development of more sophisticated techniques, including multiplex assays and point-of-care testing devices. These innovations have improved the speed, convenience, and accessibility of diagnostic tests, especially in remote or resource-limited settings. Moreover, as the understanding of disease biomarkers expands, immunodiagnostics is increasingly integrated into personalized medicine, where targeted diagnostics play a crucial role in determining the most effective treatments for individual patients. As new research emerges, immunodiagnostics continues to evolve, offering promising solutions for early detection and precise monitoring of a wide array of diseases.





Immunodiagnostics Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the overall immunodiagnostics market due to several key factors, including advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a growing demand for diagnostic solutions. The region is home to some of the world's leading healthcare companies and research institutions, driving innovations in immunodiagnostic technologies. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders further accelerates the demand for diagnostic tools, creating a robust market for immunodiagnostic products. Additionally, North America's well-established reimbursement policies for diagnostic services ensure the accessibility of these technologies to a broader population, thus supporting market growth.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of POC diagnostics and the expansion of personalized medicine in North America are contributing to the growth of the immunodiagnostics market. With the rising focus on early detection and targeted therapies, healthcare providers are increasingly integrating immunodiagnostic solutions into routine medical practice. The growing popularity of non-invasive diagnostic methods, which are often associated with immunodiagnostic technologies, is expected to further enhance market growth. Furthermore, North America's strong regulatory framework for medical devices and diagnostics helps ensure the safety and efficacy of these technologies, providing confidence to both healthcare providers and patients alike.

Immunodiagnostics Market Dynamics

The global immunodiagnostics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology, increasing healthcare demands, and a shift towards personalized medicine. Immunodiagnostics, which utilize antigen-antibody reactions to detect and monitor diseases, are essential in various applications, including infectious disease detection, cancer diagnostics, and autoimmune disease monitoring. The market's expansion is propelled by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, aging populations, and the growing emphasis on early disease detection to improve treatment outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

A notable trend in the immunodiagnostics sector is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. These innovations enhance the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostic procedures by enabling rapid data analysis and interpretation. AI-driven tools can identify patterns in complex datasets, facilitating early disease detection and personalized treatment plans. Additionally, the development of multiplex assays allows for the simultaneous detection of multiple biomarkers, improving diagnostic efficiency and patient management.

Point-of-care testing (POCT) is another significant driver of market growth. POCT enables rapid and convenient diagnosis at or near the site of patient care, reducing turnaround times and improving accessibility, especially in remote or underserved regions. The increasing demand for portable and user-friendly POCT devices is reshaping the immunodiagnostics landscape, making diagnostic services more accessible and efficient.

However, the market faces challenges that could impact its growth trajectory. High costs associated with immunoassay instruments and consumables can limit adoption, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements and the need for extensive clinical validation can delay the introduction of new diagnostic tests. These factors may hinder the widespread implementation of advanced immunodiagnostic technologies, especially in resource-constrained settings.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Immunodiagnostics Market CAGR ~6% Immunodiagnostics Market Size in 2032 USD 32.1 Billion Key Immunodiagnostics Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Cytiva, ImmunoDX, DiaSorin S.p.A, Quest Diagnostics, Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthineers, DiaSorin S.p.A, Werfen, Autobio, ZECEN Biotech Co., Ltd, PHC Corporation, BD, Quidel Corporation, among others

Immunodiagnostics Market Assessment

Immunodiagnostics Market Segmentation Immunodiagnostics Market Segmentation By Product: Instruments and Kits & Reagents Immunodiagnostics Market Segmentation By Type: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Radioimmunoassay, Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA), and Others Immunodiagnostics Market Segmentation By Disease: Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Disorders, Oncological Disorders, and Others Immunodiagnostics Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostics Centres, and Others Immunodiagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Immunodiagnostics Market Report Introduction 2 Immunodiagnostics Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Immunodiagnostics Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Immunodiagnostics Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Immunodiagnostics Market Layout 8 Immunodiagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

