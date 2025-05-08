Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele addresses International Girls in ICT Day in Cape Town, 9 May



The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele will on Friday, 09 May 2025 join learners from different schools in and around Langa Township, Cape Town to celebrate the International Girls in ICT Day.

The International Girls in ICT Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in April to create awareness of the need for more girls and women in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector. Since 8 April 2011, the ITU has celebrated Girls in ICT Day annually on the fourth Thursday in April. This initiative promotes information and communication technologies (ICT) to young women and girls and encourages them to pursue careers in the field.

As such, the Deputy Minister will deliver the keynote address, with particular focus on this years’ theme “Girls in ICT for inclusive digital transformation, aiming to inspire girls and women to lead in the digital world”, as part of recognizing the achievements, opportunities and challenges impacting girls and young women in the society.

Members of the media are invited to the event which is scheduled as follows:

Date: 09 May 2025 (Friday)

Venue: Langa Civic Hall, Cape Town, Western Cape

Time: 09:00am

For media enquiries:

DCDT Media Officer : Ms Tlangelani Manganyi

Cell : 060 886 4670

