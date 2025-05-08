Global Container Terminals Named One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Vancouver, BC, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCT Global Container Terminals (GCT), a majority Canadian-owned container terminal operator serving the Port of Vancouver, has been named a winner of the 2025 Canada’s Best Managed Companies Award in recognition of its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth.



“We are incredibly proud to be named a winner of the 2025 Canada’s Best Managed Companies Award for the second year in a row,” said Eric Waltz, President and CEO of Global Container Terminals. “This recognition reflects our deep commitment to doing what matters most, protecting our people, supporting our communities, and delivering exceptional service to our customers. Being recognized alongside other respected Canadian companies is an honour and reinforces our drive to grow responsibly. As we move forward, our focus remains on building a resilient organization defined by excellence in safety, service, operations, and sustainability.”



GCT was selected for its strong performance and forward-thinking leadership in operational innovation, including the addition of remote-operated ship-to-shore cranes, data-driven upgrades to operations procedures and processes, and implementation of Canada’s only semi-automated on-dock rail yard. Their focus on financial resilience and real-time performance monitoring has helped them navigate industry-wide challenges while maintaining strong growth, all working together to provide synchronized logistics to GCT customers.



Additionally, as part of its Global Commitment Program, GCT continues to lead in environmental stewardship by investing in upgraded equipment, renewable fuels, and fleet electrification, while also aligning its emissions reduction targets with Canada’s Net Zero Challenge. Internally, GCT fosters a people-first culture through safety, learning and development, wellness, and equity-focused programs that empower their workforce. GCT is deeply engaged in community investment, supporting over 75 local organizations in 2024 alone, and remaining committed to advancing reconciliation through building meaningful relationships with host Indigenous communities.



Celebrating over 30 years, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance. Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The 2025 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance. Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem.

“The 2025 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and bold leadership,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Their relentless ambition, determined focus, and strategic agility have led them to remain competitive on the world stage, creating sustainable economic growth in an evolving global market.”

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices.



About GCT Global Container Terminals

GCT Global Container Terminals is a majority Canadian-owned container terminal operator in the Port of Vancouver. GCT has been making waves on the Vancouver waterfront for over a hundred years, dating back to 1907 when it started as Empire Stevedoring, playing a major role in developing Canada’s Pacific Gateway in collaboration with supply chain partners. Today, GCT is operating two Green Marine certified gateway terminals: GCT Vanterm in Vancouver and GCT Deltaport in Delta, with the capacity to handle over 3 million TEUs. Visit www.globalterminals.com or follow us @globalterminals to find out more about GCT.

