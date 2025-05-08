AMG Announces Results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting

Amsterdam, 8 May 2025 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) is pleased to announce that during its Annual General Meeting held on May 8, 2025, shareholders approved all agenda items presented. During the meeting, Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch was reappointed as Chief Executive Officer for an additional term of two years, beginning May 8, 2025.

At this Annual General Meeting, the term of AMG’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Eric Jackson, has ended and he has indicated his plan to retire. Mr. Jackson has served on AMG’s Management Board since its formation in 2006. Following his retirement, Mr. Jackson will act as a senior advisor to the Company. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board are deeply grateful to Mr. Jackson for the value he has created for the Company and for his innovative leadership of AMG over the past two decades.

There were also changes made to AMG’s Supervisory Board composition during today’s Annual General Meeting. Professor Steve Hanke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Mr. Herb Depp, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, have both served twelve years on the Supervisory Board. Given the term limits for Supervisory Directors under the Dutch Corporate Governance Code, they have therefore retired from their positions on AMG’s Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board is deeply grateful for the long service and dedication to AMG by both Professor Hanke and Mr. Depp.

Mr. Willem van Hassel and Mr. Warmolt Prins were reappointed as members of the Supervisory Board for terms of two and four years, respectively, with effect from May 8, 2025. And due to the vacancies created by the retirements of Professor Hanke and Mr. Depp, the Supervisory Board welcomes its newest member, Mr. Robert Jeffries, who was appointed during today’s Annual General Meeting as an independent member for a term of four years, beginning May 8, 2025.

Given the retirement of Professor Hanke from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board after this Annual General Meeting, AMG is pleased to confirm, as announced earlier, that the Supervisory Board has unanimously resolved during its meeting on February 26, 2025, to appoint Ms. Dagmar Bottenbruch, a member of the Supervisory Board since 2019, as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 8, 2025.

