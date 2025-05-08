On May 8, 2025, the Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to the combination of avutometinib and defactinib (Avmapki Fakzynja Co-pack, Verastem, Inc.) for adult patients with KRAS-mutated recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) who have received prior systemic therapy.

Full prescribing information for Avmapki Fakzynja Co-pack will be posted on Drugs@FDA.

Efficacy was evaluated in RAMP-201 (NCT04625270), an open-label, multicenter trial that included 57 adult patients with measurable KRAS-mutated recurrent LGSOC. Patients were required to have received at least one prior systemic therapy, including a platinum-based regimen. KRAS mutation status was determined by prospective local testing of tumor tissue. Patients received avutometinib 3.2 mg orally twice weekly (Day 1 and Day 4) and defactinib 200 mg orally twice daily, both taken for the first 3 weeks of each 4-week cycle until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

The major efficacy outcome measure was overall response rate (ORR) assessed by blinded independent review committee according to RECIST v1.1. An additional efficacy outcome measure was duration of response (DOR). Confirmed ORR was 44% (95% CI: 31, 58) and the DOR range was 3.3 months to 31.1 months.

The most common adverse reactions (≥25%), including laboratory abnormalities, were increased creatine phosphokinase, nausea, fatigue, increased aspartate aminotransferase, rash, diarrhea, musculoskeletal pain, edema, decreased hemoglobin, increased alanine aminotransferase, vomiting, increased blood bilirubin, increased triglycerides, decreased lymphocyte count, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, dermatitis acneiform, vitreoretinal disorders, increased alkaline phosphatase, stomatitis, pruritus, visual impairment, decreased platelet count, constipation, dry skin, dyspnea, cough, urinary tract infection, and decreased neutrophil count.

The recommended avutometinib dose is 3.2 mg (four 0.8 mg capsules) taken orally twice weekly (Day 1 and Day 4) for the first 3 weeks of each 4-week cycle until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The recommended defactinib dose is 200 mg (one tablet) taken orally twice daily for the first 3 weeks of each 4-week cycle until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

This review used the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which streamlined data submission prior to the filing of the entire clinical application, and the Assessment Aid, a voluntary submission from the applicant to facilitate the FDA’s assessment.

This application was granted priority review. Avutometinib in combination with defactinib was granted breakthrough therapy designation and orphan drug designation. FDA expedited programs are described in the Guidance for Industry: Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions-Drugs and Biologics.

Healthcare professionals should report all serious adverse events suspected to be associated with the use of any medicine and device to FDA’s MedWatch Reporting System or by calling 1-800-FDA-1088.

For assistance with single-patient INDs for investigational oncology products, healthcare professionals may contact OCE’s Project Facilitate at 240-402-0004 or email OncProjectFacilitate@fda.hhs.gov.

