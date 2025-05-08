Flashy Finance Acquires StoryFire, Launches Flashy Social to Power the Future of Social-Driven Financial Infrastructure

Flashy Social will empower creators to publish, monetize and grow audiences through programmable XP, token incentives and next-gen streaming mechanics

San Francisco, CA, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashy Finance, the cultural finance platform building financial infrastructure for the next generation of internet-native communities, has acquired StoryFire, a pioneering social video and streaming platform with 2.5 million users. This acquisition marks the official launch of Flashy Social, Flashy’s next major product vertical, combining video, content creation, community monetization, and blockchain-based financial tools in one unified platform.

With the addition of StoryFire, Flashy Social will become a new social-financial ecosystem at the convergence of creator economy, gamified finance, and decentralized ownership. The platform will empower creators to publish, monetize, and grow their audiences through programmable XP, token incentives, and next-gen streaming mechanics — backed by Flashy’s cultural financial layer.

Key Highlights:

StoryFire’s 2.5M users will onboard directly into Flashy Social, expanding the reach of Flashy’s financial ecosystem across content creators, streamers, and Gen Z audiences.





Flashy Social will allow users to earn experience, rewards, and build identity through content creation and interaction, turning social engagement into a pathway for financial growth and digital prestige.

Michael Gord, CEO of Flashy Finance, commented:

“With StoryFire joining the Flashy ecosystem, we’re not just adding a platform — we’re activating a new layer of the internet, where creators are rewarded for cultural value, not just clicks. Flashy Social will transform how people earn, engage, and evolve in the new digital economy.”

Sam Hilder, CEO of StoryFire, commented:

“Joining forces with Flashy opens up an exciting new chapter for StoryFire. Our mission has always been to empower creators — now, with blockchain-native financial tools and cultural infrastructure, we’re taking that mission to the next level. Flashy Social will give our community new ways to earn, connect, and lead in the ownership economy.”

The acquisition follows a series of high-profile moves by Flashy Finance, including:

The acquisition of BeeMee and launch of Flashy.Buzz, bringing music and AI-powered avatars into the finance stack.





The acquisition of Funny Till U Die and launch of Flashy.Fun, enabling entertainment-based yield generation through viral gaming.





A strategic global infrastructure partnership with Good Games Asia, unlocking digital wallet functionality for millions of users worldwide.

Together, these moves solidify Flashy Finance’s position as the cultural layer of blockchain-powered finance — a future where social, gaming, music, and community-driven experiences are all backed by programmable money.

About Flashy Finance

Flashy Finance is building the cultural finance layer of the internet — an entertainment-powered financial ecosystem driven by creators, communities, and viral engagement. Through products like Flashy.Buzz, Flashy.Fun, and now Flashy Social, Flashy is turning content, community, and creativity into programmable economic infrastructure.

About StoryFire

StoryFire is a social storytelling, video, and streaming platform built to empower creators to publish long-form content and build engaged communities. With over 2.5 million users, StoryFire has become a home for independent creators and authentic expression.

