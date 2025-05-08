New Economic Data Underscores SNAP’s Critical Role in Supporting American Jobs and Local Economies

Efficient and effective nutrition program supports over 388,000 jobs

Washington, D.C., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Grocers Association (NGA), the nation’s leading trade association representing the independent grocery industry, today released new economic data demonstrating the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s (SNAP) powerful impact on sustaining American jobs and driving economic activity in communities across the country.

According to the new economic analysis, SNAP funding supports approximately 388,000 jobs, over $20 billion in direct wages, resulting in over $4.5 billion in state and federal tax revenue. These findings reaffirm that SNAP not only helps over 40 million Americans combat food insecurity but also supports American jobs and keeps local economies strong, particularly in rural and underserved communities where independent grocers are often a key employer and economic anchor.

“SNAP is not just food assistance for families — it’s an economic engine that bolsters jobs on Main Street,” said Stephanie Johnson, RDN, NGA’s group vice president for government relations and a registered dietitian. “This data confirms what independent grocers see every day: SNAP dollars circulate directly through local businesses, helping to pay local wages, keep shelves stocked, and support essential services in communities nationwide.”

Independent community grocers serve as a crucial access point for SNAP beneficiaries, accepting benefits in areas where national chains may not operate. The program helps ensure the availability and purchase of nutritious food at local retailers, which sustains jobs in stores, warehouses, trucking companies, farms, and food manufacturing facilities — sectors that collectively employ millions of Americans.

NGA urges lawmakers to maintain a strong and adequately funded SNAP program in the upcoming reconciliation bill and cautions that cuts or structural changes could have far-reaching consequences for food access, economic growth, and employment.

“As policymakers debate the future of SNAP, we urge them to recognize its full economic impact,” Johnson added. “A robust and efficient SNAP program is more than food assistance for families who have fallen on hard times — it’s a sound investment in America’s workers, businesses, and communities,” she remarked.

NGA’s latest SNAP data, which includes state and congressional district-level dashboards, can be accessed here.

