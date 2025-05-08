Amgen CEO Robert A. Bradway to Receive Honorary Degree from KGI

Claremont, CA, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the Keck Graduate Institute commencement ceremony on May 17, 2025, Robert A. Bradway will receive an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Applied Life Sciences degree in recognition of his significant leadership contributions to the biotechnology field.

Bradway currently serves as Amgen’s chairman and chief executive officer. He joined Amgen in 2006 and became chief executive officer in May 2012 and chairman in January 2013. Bradway earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Amherst College and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University.

“We are proud to award an honorary degree to Robert Bradway, whose distinguished career has advanced the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and applied life science fields while embodying values we uphold at KGI, including passion and leadership, creativity and curiosity, and collaboration,” said President Mohamed Abousalem. “Under Mr. Bradway’s leadership, Amgen has emphasized maintaining high ethical standards while having a profound impact on the biotech industry, healthcare, and scientists — aligning with the Institute’s mission to educate the ethical and innovative biotechnology, healthcare, and research leaders of the future who will heal and uplift our local and global communities.”

Amgen is a globally respected leader in the biotech industry, with 28,000 employees worldwide operating in over 100 countries. As CEO, Bradway oversees the company that is dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering innovative human therapeutics.

Bradway previously served as the keynote speaker for KGI’s 2016 commencement ceremony and is the 13th person to receive an honorary degree from KGI. Honorary degrees are lifetime awards and may be awarded to an individual who satisfies the following criteria:

Significant achievement and eminence of an individual in their career, field of scholarship, or leadership or service contributions to the community or society at large in alignment with the mission and values of KGI to enrich society with breakthrough approaches to education and translational research in healthcare or the life sciences.

Outstanding service or support to KGI based on a consistent and dedicated relationship to the Institution.

Nominees must demonstrate high moral character and values in alignment with the ideals of KGI, higher education, and their respective field.

KGI and Amgen have had a partnership that has spanned more than two decades, beginning in 2004 with a generous donation to establish the Amgen Bioprocessing Center. More than 90% of the research conducted in the Amgen Bioprocessing Center is collaborative with industry partners, enabling students to have valuable interactions and real-world experience.

Additionally, Amgen has been a major contributor to KGI’s Team Master Project, with 21 completed projects since 2005, focusing on areas critical to Amgen, such as clinical supply chain, regulatory compliance, manufacturing, technology, market strategy, and patient outcomes.

KGI has proven to be a pipeline of talent to Amgen as well, with nearly 250 KGI students and alumni having worked with Amgen through internships, TMPs, or employment – including nearly 100 current employees. KGI's Career Services has a long history of collaboration with Amgen, facilitating resume drops, information sessions, field trips, and interviews for various programs including Operations Leadership, Process Development, Commercial Leadership, and Research & Development.

Amgen has also had more than 100 employees complete courses in the Certificate in Applied Genomic program at KGI.

