Storm Properties Acquires Santa Ana IOS Industrial Property

The 2.53-acre property features an 11,300-square-foot industrial building and fully fenced concrete yard and offers excellent access to major Orange County freeways

TORRANCE, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storm Properties Inc., a leading developer, owner, and manager of residential, industrial, and commercial real estate, today announced its opportunistic acquisition of an industrial property in Santa Ana, California.

Located at 4320 W. 1st Street and 201 S. Mountain View Street, the 2.53-acre site features an 11,300-square-foot industrial building, and a large and fully fenced concrete yard. Key features of the facility include 800 amps of 120/208-volt power, ground-level loading, and 16-foot ceiling clearance. The property is currently vacant, and Storm Properties has engaged Scott Read with Newmark to market the facility for lease.

The property benefits from dual street frontage on W. 1st Street and Mountain View Street and consists of two separate primary parcels to accommodate multiple users. Its functional, rectangular configuration includes a fully fenced, secured concrete yard, making it ideal for a range of industrial users.

“Situated in the highly sought-after Orange County market, this unique industrial and storage asset provides a rare opportunity for low-coverage outdoor storage and a prime, infill location.,” said Alan Kwan, vice president of acquisitions. “We’re excited about its leasing potential given the returning demand for well-located industrial product in key markets such as this one in the heart of Orange County.”

The property is strategically located in Santa Ana, providing convenient access to the 22, 405, 5, and 55 Freeways for logistics, manufacturing, or food-related tenants.

Storm Properties currently manages a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and retail properties, and is targeting significant growth through further acquisitions.

Its efforts are focused on core-plus to value-add multifamily and industrial properties in major Western metro markets. Storm is also seeking additional land opportunities for residential entitlement and commercial/industrial development.

Storm Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Torrance-based Storm Industries Inc., an innovative and entrepreneurial organization with a growing family of companies. Over its 90-year history, Storm Industries Inc. has evolved from a single brass foundry in Los Angeles to a highly diversified group of businesses operating across the globe.

For more information, visit Storm-Properties.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Hoye

310.346.0845

mike@mikehoyepr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.