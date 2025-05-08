Crisis Text Line Announces Crisistrends.org: A Public Resource Portal with Real Time Insights on America’s Mental Health Crisis

Real-time insights to strengthen mental health support state-by-state and nationwide

New York, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crisis Text Line, a leading nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support in English and Spanish, today announces Crisistrends.org, a public resource portal offering real-time insights into the mental health struggles people across the United States are facing.

Drawing from millions of de-identified conversations with individuals seeking help for issues like anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, Crisistrends.org provides insights that gives policymakers, journalists, practitioners, and communities a deeper understanding of the mental health crisis as it unfolds.

"Every conversation offers a window into the mental health challenges people are experiencing right now,” said Dr. Shairi Turner, Chief Health Officer at Crisis Text Line. “By sharing these insights, we aim to spark meaningful change and ensure no one faces a crisis alone. Our goal is to support everyone—parents, children, educators, school administrators, state/federal legislators, and entire communities—so that together, we can build a stronger, more compassionate future."

Key goals of Crisistrends.org include:

Empowering decision-makers with data-driven insights to improve mental health support nationwide





Increasing public knowledge and access to real time mental health trends, including creating customized visuals.





Reducing stigma by making mental health struggles more visible and better understood





Below are just some examples how anyone can filter insights available on Crisistrends.org:

Suicidal thoughts remain one of the top reasons people reach out, especially in states with large rural populations. More than 1 in 5 texters shared they were struggling with suicidal ideation.

Bullying continues to climb — now surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Bullying went from being the 12th most commonly tagged issue in 2020 to being 7th in 2024.

Experts at Crisis Text Line, including Dr. Turner and Dr. Tracy Costigan, VP Impact Evaluation and Storytelling, are available to discuss the insights behind Crisistrends.org and how these trends can inform the future of mental health care.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a leading nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, we have supported over 11 million conversations in the United States and more than 15 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line’s more than 85,000 live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm through nonjudgmental support and empowers each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. We are committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO or HOLA to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.

