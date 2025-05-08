New Novel MR. LAWRENCE Highlights the Power of Perspective in Overcoming Abuse

In Palmetto Publishing’s latest literary novel with themes of race and cross-cultural mentorship, a young boy in foster care learns resilience and joy from his bond with an older neighbor.

Charleston, SC, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve-year-old Will Strong has already been through the ringer in life. Growing up amid domestic violence and abuse in the wake of his brother’s tragic drowning, not to mention a mother who vanished unexpectedly, Will soon finds himself tumbling through the foster care system, unable to find a moment to catch his breath.

As life unfolds, abuse continues to hound him at his foster home. To make matters worse, he soon gets caught up in a string of bad decisions, leading to his arrest. But just as Will reaches rock bottom, an encounter with Mr. Lawrence, a misunderstood neighbor, begins to transform his life. Although the shades of their skin are different, as are their experiences of life, Will grows in security and resilience thanks to the older man’s mentorship—even as Mr. Lawrence battles his own pain and struggles. Together with fellow foster child Lexi, a new friend and a source of love in Will’s life, Will starts the slow climb from despair to triumph as he forms the bonds of friendship that will propel the three of them to rewarding places of hope.

Mr. Lawrence is the fifth novel by Tim Norbeck, a former executive whose ideas and words have helped shape the healthcare industry. Now retired, Norbeck spends his time weaving stories of contemporary fiction that resonates with all generations.

A powerful novel about overcoming obstacles through unlikely multicultural friendships, the power of religious faith in a life full of challenges, and the need all people have to be understood by those who are different from them, Mr. Lawrence is a novel of tremendous healing that readers won’t want to miss.

Mr. Lawrence: An Inspirational Novel is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

Facebook: Tim Norbeck Author

About the Author:

Tim Norbeck has been a published author of contemporary fiction since 2018. His works include the novels Two Minutes, No Time for Mercy, Almost Heaven, and Finding Brian. Before becoming a writer, Tim was a seasoned healthcare executive with over five decades of experience. His industry-influencing writings and speeches have been featured on Forbes.com and in Vital Speeches and other publications. Tim is passionate about history, fitness, and tennis. He currently resides in Estero, Florida with his wife, Michele, and their rescue dog, Trouper.

