Governor Stein Announces PPG Will Establish Cleveland County Manufacturing Center Creating 110 Jobs

Today Governor Josh Stein announced that PPG will create 110 jobs in the City of Shelby. The company reports it will invest $380 million to establish a new manufacturing center in Cleveland County, marking the return of the PPG brand name to Shelby, where the company first established a facility in the 1950s.

“PPG knows what I know: North Carolina is the #1 state for manufacturing in the Southeast,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our state’s workforce is our greatest asset, and I will continue to advocate for more training and education programs so that employees can build a career and employers have the well-trained people they need to get to work.”

PPG (NYSE: PPG) is an American Fortune 500 company and global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. The company operates in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. PPG’s aerospace business is a leading provider of innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket customers, such as airlines and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for commercial, general aviation, and military segments. The company’s aerospace portfolio includes advanced coatings, sealants, transparencies, packaging, chemical services, engineered materials, and specialty products designed to enhance the performance, durability, and safety of aircraft. The company’s new project in Shelby will establish a modern manufacturing facility to produce the full line of PPG’s aerospace coatings and sealants.

“PPG’s investment in this new manufacturing facility demonstrates the significant demand growth for our world-class technologies and our continued commitment to serving our aerospace customers,” said Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “By modernizing and digitizing our facilities, PPG will continue to embody our purpose - to protect and beautify the world - while contributing to the growth and innovation of the aerospace sector.”

“It’s great to see another top manufacturing company select North Carolina as a place to do business,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “It’s also gratifying to see a company like PPG, with its historical ties to the region, once again become part of the strong and vibrant community of Shelby. I look forward to the great things to come from this renewed partnership.”

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new jobs will be $66,861. The average wage in Cleveland County at the time of the company’s grant application was $48,310.

A performance-based grant of $300,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate PPG’s project into Cleveland County, based on a company investment of $221.8 million and the creation of 62 jobs. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“PPG is a name held in high regard in our area, and we’re all excited to open the next chapter of this partnership for our region and for our state,” said Representative Kelly Hastings. “We welcome these new jobs and investment to our region, and I am especially proud that my mom is a PPG retiree.”

“Bringing PPG back to Cleveland County and Shelby took a lot of effort by many people and organizations working behind the scenes,” said Senator Ted Alexander. “Our community looks forward to supporting the company as they re-establish operations in our area.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, the Commerce Department’s Division of Workforce Solutions, Cleveland Community College, Cleveland County, the City of Shelby, and the Cleveland County Economic Development Partnership.