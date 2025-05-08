Shaftsbury Barracks / Hit and run resulting in life-threatening injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B3001829

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: About 6:35 a.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Hit and run resulting in serious injuries

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Name withheld at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash resulting in life-threatening injuries to the victim that occurred Thursday morning, May 8, 2025, in Pownal.

The crash was reported at about 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and Vermont Route 346. Investigation to this point indicates the incident occurred between 6:30-6:38 a.m. First responders found the pedestrian, a woman, on scene and began providing emergency care. She was subsequently hospitalized in Albany, New York. Her current condition is unknown.

Troopers responded to the location and are gathering evidence. There is no currently available description of the suspect or vehicle. Members of the Crash Reconstruction Team are joining the investigation.

VSP asks anyone with information, including businesses or people in the area who might have video of the roadway, to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421. Anonymous tips can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The name of the pedestrian will be released following notification of relatives and further investigation.

- 30 -