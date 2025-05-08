Shaftsbury Barracks / Hit and run resulting in life-threatening injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25B3001829
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: About 6:35 a.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Hit and run resulting in serious injuries
ACCUSED: Under investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Name withheld at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash resulting in life-threatening injuries to the victim that occurred Thursday morning, May 8, 2025, in Pownal.
The crash was reported at about 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and Vermont Route 346. Investigation to this point indicates the incident occurred between 6:30-6:38 a.m. First responders found the pedestrian, a woman, on scene and began providing emergency care. She was subsequently hospitalized in Albany, New York. Her current condition is unknown.
Troopers responded to the location and are gathering evidence. There is no currently available description of the suspect or vehicle. Members of the Crash Reconstruction Team are joining the investigation.
VSP asks anyone with information, including businesses or people in the area who might have video of the roadway, to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421. Anonymous tips can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The name of the pedestrian will be released following notification of relatives and further investigation.
- 30 -
