National Advertising Division Finds Certain Claims for Amazentis SA’s Mitopure Cellular Nutrition Supported, Recommends Others be Modified or Discontinued

New York, NY, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its routine marketplace monitoring, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found certain claims for Amazentis SA's Mitopure Cellular Nutrition supported but recommended other cellular performance and muscle function claims be modified or discontinued.

Mitopure Cellular Nutrition is a dietary supplement developed to counteract age-related decline in muscle and cellular health. In support of its claims, Amazentis submitted numerous studies on the impact of aging on muscle function as well as of exercise on muscle function in older populations.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) examined whether the studies demonstrate that Mitopure, when taken as directed, provides the claimed benefits.

Cellular Performance Claims

NAD found that the submitted studies are sufficiently reliable and provide a reasonable basis for the “Clinically proven to revitalize mitochondria” portion of the longer claim “Clinically proven to revitalize mitochondria & boost muscle function.”

However, regarding the claim, “Mitopure® is the first nutrient clinically-proven to trigger a crucial recycling process within our cells called mitophagy, preventing age-related cellular decline,” NAD noted that the evidence submitted was not a good fit for the challenged claims for several reasons and recommended that this claim be modified to remove the reference to “first.”

Muscle Function Claims

In support of the muscle function claims (“boost muscle function,” “Muscle strength increases by up to 12% in 16 weeks”), Amazentis relied on studies which, NAD found were not a good fit for the challenged claims.

NAD recommended that the claims “boost muscle function” and “Muscle strength increases by up to 12% in 16 weeks” be modified to reflect the results of the study, i.e., hamstring muscle in obese, sedentary middle-aged adults, and that the context of the advertising in which it appears should avoid conveying that the results reflect what slim or athletically-built adults can achieve.

NAD also found that the submitted studies did not support the claim “Muscle endurance increases by up to 15% after 8 weeks because the dose was twice the recommended dose” and recommended it be discontinued.

During the inquiry, Amazentis agreed to modify the challenged claim “Muscle strength increases by up to 21% in 16 weeks” to reflect the results of a submitted study. The voluntarily discontinued claim will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended it be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Amazentis stated that while it disagrees with elements of the NAD’s analysis, it “agrees to comply with the NAD’s recommendations.”

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.

