Best Testosterone Supplements for Women OTC and Online - Top Testosterone Booster Supplement for Female Use Over the Counter 2025 - Wolfson Brands

The best supplements for low testosterone in Women is presented by Wolfson Brands.

Women can suffer from testosterone deficiency as well as men. Thankfully there are dietary supplements available that can increase T-hormone levels naturally and safely in a woman's body.

We have reviewed and rated the best testosterone supplements for women that are available to buy directly in 2025.

Top Testosterone Supplements for Women In 2025

These are the most effective testosterone supplements that offer the most benefit to women and sold in most countries: Most, if not all brands are marketed towards men. This is understandable as they are the prime target market but they are also equally suitable and incredibly beneficial for a woman to use. The top testosterone supplements for women in 2025: Testo Prime and Testo Max, All these supplements owned by Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited.





#1. Testo Prime (Top Testosterone Supplement for a Woman Overall)





CLICK to view Testo Prime price and current special offers

Testo Prime is a test boosting supplement intended for all adults who are struggling with fatigue, brain fog, low drive, and other symptoms of low testosterone. It's a natural supplement that provides a cutting-edge combination of nutrients and plant extracts.

All the ingredients offer multiple benefits, some of which will be particularly appropriate to women.

Why Should Women Use Testo Prime to Boost Testosterone Naturally

The Testo Prime formulation provides several of the best natural testosterone boosters including D-aspartic acid, Panax ginseng, ashwagandha, and fenugreek. It also contains black pepper extract to aid ingredient absorption, helping the supplement to offer the maximum benefits.

D-aspartic acid is an amino acid that stimulates the pituitary gland, encouraging the release of luteinizing hormone. This acts on the Leydig cells in the ovaries encouraging them to step up testosterone production. [3]

Panax ginseng (the most potent form of the herb) has several other names including red ginseng and Korean ginseng. It offers numerous health benefits including stress reduction and better immunity.

Panax ginseng also provides compounds that boost testosterone. Research proves this versatile herb improves health in menopausal women. [4}

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is another versatile medicinal herb that offers multiple health benefits. It's renowned for its ability to support good health and increase vitality. It also has excellent credentials as a test booster supplement for female use.

The results of a study published in Cureus in October 2022, show ashwagandha can even improve the health of healthy women who are not suffering from hormonal disturbances. [5]

Another excellent inclusion, in addition to being one of the top test-boosting herbs, fenugreek has also been shown to be good for relieving menstrual cramps. [6]

Although vitamin D+aspartic acid, Panax ginseng, ashwagandha, and fenugreek are powerful enough to go it alone, Testo Prime also provides several additional female-friendly T-boosters. It's easily the best option for women who are seeking safe and effective testosterone-boosting supplements.

Vitamin d supplementation is extremely important to naturally boost free testosterone in both women and women. Most testosterone pills include as an afterthought - Testo Prime includes 533% of your daily dosage which is more than most vitamin D supplements!

Black pepper extract gives the formulation added value. The piperine alkaloid black pepper provides doesn't just aid ingredient absorption. It has also been shown to offer several health benefits including protection from cancer and improvements in fertility. [7]

Testo Prime Pros

Contains several of the best natural testosterone boosters

Provides women with support in other areas

You only need to take one dose per day

There are no known side effects

100% satisfaction (lifetime) guarantee

Testo Prime Cons

You can only buy it from the Testo Prime website

You may have to join a waiting list if stocks run low due to the high level of demand

#2. Testo Max (for Female Bodybuilders Than Need Testosterone)





CLICK to view Testo Max price and current special offers

Although it's primarily aimed at female bodybuilders seeking steroid alternatives, Testo Max still ranks highly among the best testosterone boosters for women. It's designed to function as a natural substitute for Sustanon or Sus250.

Sustanon is an FDA-approved testosterone replacement therapy. It's basically a synthetic form of the hormone. Due to the relationship between boosting sex hormone levels and protein synthesis, bodybuilders often obtain Sustanon illegally and use it as a muscle growth enhancer.

Using Sustanon in this way is dangerous and bodybuilders use overly high doses so the Crazy Bulk (Backed By Wolfson Brands UK Limited) supplement company created Testo Max. It's a high-potency natural testosterone booster supplement and, to compete with a steroid, you know it has to be good.

Best Testosterone Supplement for Women

The aging process brings about many changes in women's bodies such as feeling weaker, becoming more prone to fatigue, and/or losing interest in the finer things in life.

Many of these changes are often related to menopause and, although estrogen therapy often works well, it isn't always enough. One of the most common menopausal symptoms is weight gain - thankfully there are effective diet supplements for menopause that are available over the counter.

It is common practice for women to use testosterone-boosting supplements. In fact, the practice is becoming increasingly common. And why not? Natural test boosters are good for revitalizing aging men, there is no reason why they should not do the same for women too.

Although testosterone is not as important for women as it is for men, it still serves many important roles in the female body. Unfortunately, due to mid-life changes, many women's bodies no longer produce enough of this important androgen hormone.

Low testosterone in postmenopausal women can have a massive impact on everyday function, their lovelife and overall well-being. [1]

There are many reasons why testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) may be advantageous for women. Two peer-reviewed studies even show women undergoing TRT are less likely to get breast cancer. However, although the FDA has approved more than 30 testosterone replacement therapies for men, it has yet to approve a single testosterone treatment for women. [2]

Given the lack of approved treatment options, it's not surprising so many women are using natural T-boosters. Unfortunately, with so many options available, for many women, finding the best testosterone supplements can be an overwhelming task.

We want to help and, after evaluating several dozen natural testosterone boosters, have discovered the three options that work best for women.

Why Women Use Testo Max to Boost Testosterone Levels

Testo Max provides a powerful blend of ingredients designed to naturally boost testosterone levels. It delivers these ingredients in effective quantities, making it a trusted option for those seeking hormonal support.

Testo Max is widely regarded as a reliable and established product in the market. It remains a popular choice due to its original formulation and consistent results.

Additionally, Testo Max is often favored for its competitive pricing and flexibility, offering great value for those focused on improving energy, strength, and vitality.

Testo Max Pros

Contains several of the best ingredients for boosting testosterone

Has no known side effects

You only need to take one dose per day

No known side effects

The manufacturer provides a 60-day money-back guarantee

Testo Max Cons

You can only buy it from the Crazy Bulk website

Why It's So Difficult for Women to Find Female Testosterone Booster Supplements

Although women also require testosterone, it's the male hormone. It's also a steroid hormone that supports healing and muscle growth.

There is a big market for testosterone boosters but this type of supplement is most popular with men. The companies responsible for all the best t-boosting supplements know this so they market their products in ways intended to make them especially appealing to men.

Women who are seeking a testosterone supplement to regain lost vitality or revitalize their drives often make the error of thinking the supplements they find online are only for men. Due to the way the products are marketed, it's an easy mistake to make.

How We Ranked the Best Testosterone Supplements for Women

We began our search for the best testosterone supplements for women by taking a look at all the most popular androgen enhancers. You probably won't be surprised to learn most of them are were marketed toward men

Although there are plenty of testosterone boosters available, many of them are not very good. We wanted to see plenty of proven ingredients provided in adequate quantities. We also needed to see plenty of positive reviews from people with experience taking male hormone supplements.

None of the other options came close to Testo Prime or the formulation that's marketed as Testo Max. The ingredient profiles are excellent as are customer reviews.

You may have noticed all three of the top options have money-back guarantees. You'd be surprised how many similar supplements don't. However, given the fact most of them have such poor formulations, there is no way their manufacturers could provide customers with a way to get their money back. They'd go out of business quickly if they did.

It's also worth noting our top 3 recommendations are cheaper than many poor-quality alternatives. They offer excellent value for money and, in all cases, it's possible to take advantage of special offers that allow you to get three bottles for the price of two.

In the case of Testo Prime, you can also get five bottles for the price of three. Deals like this deliver significant savings. Women who need testosterone supplements generally continue to need to use them long-term so it's best to take advantage of deals like this when you can.

Why Women Need Testosterone (Increasing T Levels)

Testosterone plays a critical role in many aspects of women's health and well-being. It is an essential hormone for maintaining energy levels, promoting good ovarian health, and improving overall physical and mental vitality. Beyond these functions, testosterone also supports bone health, aids in weight loss, and contributes significantly to cardiovascular health by improving heart function.

One of the most important roles that the male sex hormone serves in women is enhancing sexual desire and sex drive. Low testosterone levels are often associated with reduced libido and diminished overall interest in intimacy. This is especially common during perimenopause and menopause when natural sex hormone production declines. By raising T levels using supplements or natural methods, women can often restore their sex drive and improve their overall quality of life.

Menopause also raises women's susceptibility to weak bones and osteoporosis, making testosterone even more important during this stage of life. Testosterone, alongside estrogen, plays a key role in maintaining bone density. Studies suggest that the best natural testosterone supplements may help reduce the risk of fractures and osteoporosis, especially in postmenopausal women who are at the highest risk.

Additionally, testosterone is essential for supporting weight management and fat metabolism. Women with low testosterone levels often find it harder to lose weight and may experience an increase in body fat, especially around the abdomen. Testosterone helps regulate metabolism, making it easier to burn fat and maintain a healthy weight. If weight loss is a primary goal, combining supplements with targeted fat burners for women can provide even better results.

Testosterone also contributes to muscle strength and endurance. Many women experience muscle loss with age, which can lead to reduced physical performance and fatigue. Increasing testo levels not only helps preserve muscle mass but also improves recovery after exercise, making it a vital hormone for women who want to stay active and strong.

In summary, increasing test levels through natural means or supplements offers women numerous benefits, including improved energy levels, enhanced sex drive, stronger bones, better weight management, and overall improved vitality. Whether addressing menopause-related changes or seeking to optimize health at any age, testosterone is a key hormone that no woman should overlook.

What Are the Symptoms of Low Testosterone in Females?

Low testosterone levels in women can significantly impact overall health and well-being. While the only definitive way to confirm low testosterone is through appropriate medical tests, understanding the symptoms can help identify the issue sooner. Consulting a doctor is crucial for an accurate diagnosis and proper management, which may include testosterone therapy for women in appropriate cases.

Two of the most common symptoms of low testosterone in females are reduced libido and mood swings, but the condition is often underdiagnosed. Many symptoms of low testosterone overlap with conditions like hypothyroidism, anemia, or even anxiety and depression, making it easy to misinterpret.

Here are the main symptoms of low testosterone in women:

Reduced sexual desire

Poor concentration and mental clarity

Poor muscle tone or loss of muscle mass

Weight gain and increased body fat

Fatigue, lethargy, and tiredness

Muscle weakness and decreased strength

Thinning hair or hair loss

Irregular menstrual cycles

Vaginal dryness, which can contribute to discomfort and sexual dysfunction

Due to the critical role the male sex hormone plays in metabolism, energy production, and fat burning, women with low testosterone may experience difficulty maintaining a healthy weight. They may also struggle with both weight gain and the inability to lose fat effectively.

For menopausal women, these symptoms can worsen as testosterone naturally declines with age. According to the British Menopause Society, addressing low testosterone levels in menopausal women can sometimes improve sexual function, alleviate reduced libido, and increase energy.

Natural testosterone supplements are a common choice for women seeking to alleviate these symptoms without synthetic hormones. These supplements aim to restore testosterone to a female physiological range and support overall hormonal balance. For women focused on fitness goals, addressing low T may also help with increased muscle mass and strength.

By prescribing testosterone supplementation when medically appropriate, healthcare providers specializing in sexual medicine can offer a safe and effective way to manage these symptoms while improving quality of life.

Causes of Low Testosterone In Women

As with men, the main cause of low sex hormone in women is aging and, although T levels gradually decrease over time, the drop is often more pronounced in menopause.

However, other factors can influence women's testosterone levels too. Chemotherapy and certain other medical treatments can do it. So can birth control pills, steroid hormones and other estrogen treatments.

When women have their ovaries removed, it reduces healthy T levels too because the ovaries contain the Leydig cells that are responsible for producing most of women's testosterone.

Eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia can also have a detrimental effect on testosterone production in the female body. Conditions that affect the adrenal glands or pituitary glands can do it too.

No matter what the cause, when test levels fall too low, it can impact heavily on many areas of women's lives.

Why Women Use Testosterone Supplements for Bodybuilding and Sports

Some women who want to improve their muscle mass and/or sporting capabilities use anabolic steroids. Others use natural test boosters. We are sure you can guess which option is safest.

Most anabolic steroids take over the role of testosterone. Due to their higher anabolic potency and/or the high doses used for bodybuilding, steroids can be very effective. However, they present many health risks, including heart attacks and organ harm. They also suppress natural testosterone production within the body.

Because steroids suppress testosterone, each cycle must be followed by a special treatment called a PCT (post-cycle therapy). This generally involves the use of special drugs that help restore hormone production.

The bottom line is, steroids cause low testosterone. Women who use them for bodybuilding and then try to skip doing a PCT will lose muscle mass quickly, feel lethargic, and suffer many of the other symptoms that are attributable to a lack of testosterone.

Most female bodybuilders that choose to use test-boosting supplements are aware of the dangers steroid usage entails and have chosen to use a safer route. Some of them are former steroid users who have first-hand experience with the kind of problems this type of drug can cause.

Women who wish to take part in competitive sports may also choose to use testosterone supplements because they are aware testing positive for steroids brings instant competition bans.

Testosterone and Female Muscle Growth: How Does It Work?

Testosterone is one of the most powerful natural androgenic-anabolic hormones produced by the body and plays a critical role in supporting muscle growth and overall reproductive health. In women, male hormones are essential for maintaining muscle strength, energy levels, and physical vitality, particularly as they age. It works by binding to androgen receptors within muscle cells, stimulating protein synthesis—the process where the body repairs and strengthens muscles by utilizing amino acids delivered through the bloodstream.

In addition to promoting muscle strength and growth, testosterone also inhibits protein degradation, a natural process where muscle tissues break down. By slowing this degradation, testosterone ensures that muscles remain stronger for longer, making it a vital hormone for those seeking to build or maintain muscle mass. Experts widely recognize testosterone as the major promoter of muscle growth, even in women.

For postmenopausal women, declining hormone levels, including testosterone, can lead to muscle loss, fatigue, and diminished energy levels. This often contributes to symptoms like low libido and brain fog, which can significantly affect overall well-being. This is why menopause specialists increasingly recommend addressing testosterone deficiencies in postmenopausal women to help mitigate these symptoms.

One way to combat these issues is through natural testosterone boosters or therapies designed to restore t-levels to a healthy female physiological range. Increasing free testosterone—the unbound and active form of the hormone—can enhance the body’s ability to repair and grow muscle tissue while improving energy and vitality.

The global consensus position statement on testosterone therapy for women highlights the potential benefits of testosterone in alleviating symptoms of hormone decline, such as fatigue, reduced muscle mass, and poor physical performance. For women concerned about breast cancer, there is emerging evidence suggesting that maintaining balanced test levels may offer protective effects, although this area requires further research.

In summary, testosterone plays a crucial role in maintaining muscle strength, improving energy levels, and supporting overall health in women, especially postmenopausal women. Whether the goal is to combat age-related muscle loss, enhance fitness, or improve overall quality of life, understanding the role of the male sex hormone is vital. Always consult a menopause specialist or healthcare provider to determine the best approach for balancing hormone levels safely and effectively. [8]

Are Testosterone Supplements Ok For A Woman to Take

If you are a woman and have been diagnosed with low testosterone or are showing classic symptoms such as reduced drive, fatigue, or muscle weakness, using one of the best testosterone supplements is an option you may want to consider.

This type of supplement can also be very useful to women who are training hard for sports or to encourage muscle growth.

The big difference between testosterone supplements and HRT or steroids is they are natural options. Instead of pushing synthetic hormones on your body, supplements encourage it to become better at doing something it is designed to do⸺manufacturing actual sex hormone.

Depending on your personal goals, you can use this type of supplement to reclaim your health, improve your general well-being, reach your body goals, lose weight, and/or achieve your sporting ambitions.

Best Testosterone Supplements for Women

For women looking to feel stronger, more energized, and balanced, hormone support supplements can be a game-changer. As women age, especially during menopause, natural hormone levels drop, leading to frustrating symptoms like low energy, reduced libido, muscle weakness, and even mood swings. This is where supplements like Testo Prime and Testo Max come in, offering a natural way to restore balance and vitality, both are presented by Wolfson Brands.

Testo Prime is known for its blend of natural ingredients, including Panax ginseng and ashwagandha, which help fight fatigue, boost energy, and improve mental clarity. It’s a great option for women who feel drained and want to regain their focus and drive. Meanwhile, Testo Max is packed with D-aspartic acid and other powerful ingredients that support muscle strength, recovery, and overall hormonal balance, making it perfect for those looking to stay active and strong.

Beyond physical benefits, these supplements can also enhance sexual health by improving desire and overall mood, helping women feel more confident and connected to their bodies. If you’re looking for a safe and natural way to tackle hormonal changes, boost your energy, and feel like yourself again, Testo Prime and Testo Max are excellent choices to consider.





Natural Testosterone Supplements - Latest Research Sources and Clinical Trials 2025

1. Testosterone Treatment for Hypoactive Desire Disorder in Postmenopausal Women: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17394595/

2. A Personal Perspective on Testosterone Therapy in Women—What We Know in 2025: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9331845/

3. Physiology, Luteinizing Hormone: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK539692/

4. Effects of Korean Red Ginseng on Menopausal Women: Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Crossover Clinical Study: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20141583/

5. Efficacy and Safety of Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) Root Extract for Improvement of Health in Healthy Women: A Prospective, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9701317/

6. Effects of Fenugreek Seed on the Severity and Systemic Symptoms of Dysmenorrhea: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24695380/

7. Molecular and Pharmacological Aspects of Piperine as a Potential Molecule for Disease Prevention and Management: Evidence From Clinical Trials: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8796742/

8. Testosterone Physiology in Resistance Exercise and Training: The Up-Stream Regulatory Elements: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21058750/

FAQs: Best Testosterone Supplements for Women - Top Test Booster Supplement for Female Use

What are testosterone supplements, and how do they work for women?

Testosterone supplements are natural formulations designed to help women increase their testosterone levels safely. These supplements often contain plant extracts, vitamins, and minerals that stimulate natural testosterone production in the body, improving energy, muscle mass, and overall well-being.

Why would perimenopausal and menopausal women need testosterone supplementation?

During menopause, testosterone levels in women decrease significantly, leading to symptoms like fatigue, muscle weakness, and reduced sexual desire. Hormonal supplementation can help alleviate these symptoms, improve sexual function, and enhance overall quality of life.

Can testosterone supplements help with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD)?

Yes, testosterone supplementation has been shown to improve sexual desire and alleviate symptoms of HSDD in postmenopausal women, as evidenced by clinical studies. Natural androgen boosters can be a safer alternative to hormone replacement therapy for addressing this condition.

Are testosterone supplements a form of hormone replacement therapy (HRT)?

No, supplements are not the same as hormone replacement therapy. While HRT involves synthetic hormones, supplements use natural ingredients to stimulate the body’s ability to produce the sex hormone naturally, making them a safer option for many women.

Can women use testosterone supplements for muscle mass and strength gains?

Yes, it is a key hormone that supports muscle growth and recovery. Women who engage in resistance training or sports often use pills and supplements to enhance muscle mass, strength, and overall athletic performance.

Are there risks associated with testosterone treatment or supplementation for women?

When used responsibly and as directed, natural supplements are generally safe and do not carry the risks associated with synthetic testosterone therapy. However, women with pre-existing hormonal conditions should consult their doctor before use.

How do testosterone levels affect women’s sexual function?

Testosterone plays a crucial role in sexual function by increasing libido, improving sexual satisfaction, and enhancing overall vitality. Low sex hormone levels in women are often linked to reduced sexual desire and energy.

Which testosterone supplements are best for menopausal women?

Products like Testo Prime and Testo Max are highly rated for menopausal women. They contain ingredients like D-aspartic acid, Panax ginseng, and ashwagandha, which naturally boost sex hormone reduce fatigue, and improve overall health.

What are the symptoms of low testosterone in women?

Symptoms of low sex hormone levels in women include reduced sexual desire, fatigue, muscle weakness, poor concentration, weight gain, thinning hair, irregular menstrual cycles, and mood swings. Addressing these symptoms with testosterone supplementation can improve quality of life.

Is testosterone therapy for women FDA-approved?

Currently, the FDA has not approved testosterone therapy specifically for women. However, natural testosterone supplements are widely available and provide a safe alternative for boosting T levels without synthetic hormones.

These FAQs highlight how testosterone supplements can benefit women, especially during perimenopause and menopause, helping them regain energy, sexual desire, and overall vitality.

Project: Wolfson Brands

Media Contact: Tony Stevens

Email: contact@wolfsonbrands

Address: 12 Payne St, Glasgow, UK

Attachment

