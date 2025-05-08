AD Retail Media Expands Off-Site Advertising Solutions Through Partnership with Chicory

SALISBURY, N.C., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AD Retail Media, the retail media arm of the East Coast's largest grocery retail group, Ahold Delhaize USA , today announced a strategic partnership with Chicory to offer enhanced off-site advertising solutions, like contextual commerce media for consumer-packaged goods (CPGs) and help them further reach customers and unlock more incremental value through their retail media.

“As retail media continues to evolve, the ability to influence purchase decisions beyond owned channels is critical,” said Bobby Watts, SVP of Retail Media and Digital Merchandising for Ahold Delhaize USA. “The partnership with Chicory strengthens our ability to deliver highly effective advertising that meets customers where they are.”

Through Chicory’s premium contextual commerce media, CPG brands can seamlessly connect with high-intent shoppers not only at scale, but also at the moment of inspiration – when customers are creating their shopping lists or browsing products online. Leveraging contextual commerce media, such as shoppable recipe ads, the partnership will help drive measurable conversions and boost omnichannel sales, bringing additional strength to AD Retail Media’s suite of off-site tactics.

“Chicory has evolved into an end-to-end solution for CPG advertisers and retailers by combining unique and engaging media experiences with relevant content,” said Yuni Baker-Saito, co-founder and CEO of Chicory. “We are excited to partner with the AD Retail Media and support their work to connect CPG advertisers with customers at Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands.”

Chicory’s contextual commerce media offering will enable advertisers to engage hard to reach audiences, such as new shoppers, as well as reengage past customers in new ways. Additionally, the partnership offers robust closed-loop measurement, which enables accurate ROI measurement and strategic budget allocation.

“As we continue to enhance our offerings at AD Retail Media, it’s a priority for us to not only bring our partners compelling solutions, but easy to access measurement so that we can assess results and put in place holistic strategies that support growth for CPG partners and ADUSA brands alike,” added Watts.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com .

About Chicory

Chicory is the leading contextual advertising platform for CPG and Grocery advertisers. It combines the power of contextually relevant and brand-safe content and engaging media with a commerce experience powered by proprietary technology to deliver results and insights for its customers. The platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 123 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory’s contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on over 5,200 websites and food blogs, including Taste of Home, The Kitchn and Food Network. Sites enabled with Chicory’s technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to check out in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for 70+ leading retailers.

MEDIA CONTACTS

mediarelations@adusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.