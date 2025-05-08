Agendia Named 2025 “Best Overall Genomics Company” By MedTech Breakthrough

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Agendia®, Inc. has been selected as winner of the “Best Overall Genomics Company” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Agendia’s breakthrough tests, MammaPrint® and BluePrint®, empower women with early-stage breast cancer and their care teams by providing personalized, biology-based insights. By illuminating tumor biology alongside traditional insights, patients and providers can confidently choose the most precise treatment path, such as chemotherapy and hormone therapy, at the earliest stage—regardless of age, race, or ethnicity.

MammaPrint is a gene expression profiling test that analyzes 70 genes to reveal the metastatic potential of an early-stage tumor and determine its risk of recurrence. It’s the only FDA-cleared gene expression profiling test that assesses a woman’s risk of distant metastasis, helping inform future treatment plans at the point of diagnosis, including the timing and benefit of chemotherapy and endocrine therapy.

BluePrint complements MammaPrint by analyzing 80 genes to determine the underlying pathways driving tumor growth at the earliest stage possible. This test categorizes tumors into four genomic subtypes – Luminal A, Luminal B, HER2-type, and Basal-type—offering critical insights that guide more precise treatment strategies.

“At the genomic level, physicians can examine the activity of specific genes within a tumor and understand how they interact to drive its behavior,” said Mark R. Straley, Chief Executive Officer of Agendia. “Our tests are designed to pair these insights with clinical factors, recognizing that breast cancer treatment should not be one-size fits all. We’re grateful to receive this distinction from MedTech Breakthrough. Moving forward, we will continue to deliver solutions that confidently guide treatment decisions, address racial disparities, and expand breast cancer knowledge.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories—including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond—the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year’s program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“Clinicopathologic factors such as age, tumor grade, lymph node involvement, and hormone receptor status provide only a superficial view of breast cancer, missing the crucial personalized information needed to inform treatment decisions,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Through innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centric solutions, Agendia is addressing this need and redefining the role of genomic diagnostics in breast cancer treatment. By continually advancing precision oncology, Agendia is shaping the future of breast cancer care, enhancing quality of life, and improving outcomes.”

Additionally, Agendia’s FLEX Study (NCT03053193) has enrolled a diverse patient population of over 18,000 women across 100 sites around the world and conducted over 40 sub-studies on several topics. FLEX’s comprehensive patient database offers the potential to identify new gene associations with prognostic and/or predictive value in breast cancer.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Agendia

Agendia is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the field of precision oncology. With a focus on early-stage breast cancer, Agendia offers reliable biological insights that inform personalized treatment decisions for patients and their care teams. Their advanced genomic assays, MammaPrint® + BluePrint®, enable clinicians to quickly identify the most effective treatment plan, minimizing the risk of both under- and over-treatment.

Agendia was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Amsterdam with its state-of-the-art laboratory facility located in Irvine, CA. Led by world-renowned scientists and oncologists, Agendia is committed to advancing genomic insights through ongoing research. This includes the notable FLEX Study – the world’s largest whole transcriptome Real-World Evidence-based Breast Cancer database which aims to revolutionize precision in breast cancer management. With cutting-edge technology, research and innovation, Agendia strives to shape the future of precision oncology and make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.

About MammaPrint

MammaPrint® is a gene expression profiling test that reveals the distinct underlying biology of an early-stage tumor to determine its risk of spreading. As the only FDA-cleared gene expression profiling test to assess a woman’s risk of distant metastasis, MammaPrint® provides critical answers that help inform the future of her treatment plan at the point of diagnosis, including the timing and benefit to chemotherapy and endocrine therapy. MammaPrint® listens to the signals from 70 key genes in a woman’s tumor to stratify her risk within four distinct categories – ranging from UltraLow, Low, High 1, and High 2– to fuel a right-sized care plan tailored to her biology and her life’s plans.

About BluePrint

BluePrint® is a gene expression profiling test that reveals the driving forces behind a tumor’s growth at the earliest stage possible in a woman’s breast cancer care journey to help optimize and personalize treatment planning. As the only molecular subtyping test available in the U.S., BluePrint® goes where pathology cannot, offers critical insights that providers may otherwise have not known to act on, and gives women the best chance to return to a life not defined by cancer. BluePrint® measures the activity of 80 key genes that are involved in a tumor’s growth to classify a tumor as Luminal-type, HER2-type, or Basal-type, each of which warrant distinct treatment pathways. By revealing the distinct underlying biology of a woman’s tumor, BluePrint® can catch often misclassified, yet highly aggressive, Basal tumors, so women can be prescribed the most appropriate treatment from the start.

