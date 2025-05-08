Azerion publishes Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Amsterdam, 8 May 2025 – Azerion Group N.V. has today published the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025 (AGM), which will be held on 19 June 2025. The notice, agenda and accompanying explanatory notes, as well as the 2024 Annual Report and other relevant documentations have been published on our website www.azerion.com/agm/

The agenda of the AGM includes, amongst other proposals, the proposal to adopt the 2024 financial statements. Additional information on resolutions and board recommendations for voting are available in the Notice of AGM.

Further information regarding the registration and attendance of the AGM, as well as instructions and deadlines on how to vote and submit questions can be found on our website http://www.azerion.com/agm/.

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high-quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 21 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@azerion.com

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Legal Disclaimer:

