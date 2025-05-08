XRP News Today: Vaultro Finance $VLT Presale is Now Live — Secure Your Stake in the First Decentralized Index Fund Protocol on XRP

SINGAPORE, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP community marks a historic moment as Vaultro Finance , the first-ever decentralized index fund protocol built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), officially launches its $VLT token presale today .





Vaultro protocol is redefining how people invest in crypto, enabling users to create, invest in, and manage on-chain, tokenized index funds with the same simplicity and strategic structure that made traditional index funds like the S&P 500 a global success. This is more than just another DeFi protocol, this is the gateway to the future of smart, diversified, blockchain-native investing.

Now, with the $VLT presale live, early participants have a rare opportunity to join Vaultro ecosystem from the ground floor, and own the token that powers it all.

Vaultro protocol doesn’t just let you invest, it lets you build.

Using the $VLT token , users can create their own index funds, vote on protocol governance, earn staking rewards, and benefit from lower platform fees. This is decentralized investing, efficient, permissionless, and community-driven.

$VLT: The Token That Powers the Ecosystem

At the center of Vaultro’s ecosystem is $VLT, a utility token built for real use, not hype. Here’s what it unlocks:

Fund Creation Rights – $VLT holders can create custom decentralized index funds using the Vaultro interface.

Governance Power – Vote on platform decisions, protocol upgrades, and featured fund listings.

Fee Reductions – Lower costs on key Vaultro functions like minting, burning, and rebalancing fund assets.

Staking & Rewards – Earn passive rewards by staking $VLT and supporting the protocol’s stability.

$VLT isn’t just a token — it’s your access key to build, govern, and earn in Vaultro’s decentralized financial ecosystem.

How to Join the $VLT Presale

Built for the Future of DeFi

Vaultro Finance isn’t just the first of its kind on XRPL — it’s a blueprint for the next generation of DeFi. A platform where transparency replaces middlemen, where investing is programmable, and where communities build the financial tools they actually want to use.

