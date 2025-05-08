XRP News: Vaultro Finance $VLT Presale Goes Live – The Future of Index Fund Investing on XRP Ecosystem Starts Now

SINGAPORE, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of decentralized investing has officially arrived. Vaultro Finance, the pioneering protocol bringing index-style investing to blockchain, has launched the presale round for its native utility token, $VLT Token . As the first decentralized index fund protocol built on the XRP Ledger, Vaultro is unlocking a new era of financial access. One where anyone can create, invest in, and earn from tokenized portfolios. And now, early supporters have the chance to become part of the Vaultro Ecosystem.





A New Standard for Web3 Investing

Vaultro Finance is rewriting the rules of DeFi. Inspired by the structure and accessibility of the S&P 500, Vaultro finance brings diversified crypto exposure to the blockchain, with index funds that are fully non-custodial, transparent, and powered by smart contracts on the ultra-fast, low-cost XRPL.

These aren't ETFs. They’re on-chain portfolios designed by the community, for the community. With categories spanning AI, stablecoins, top XRPL tokens, and even real-world tokenized assets.

At the heart of Vaultro Ecosystem is $VLT Token

What Makes $VLT So Powerful?

The $VLT token isn’t just a means of exchange, it’s a key that unlocks real, protocol-level functionality across four powerful utilities:

Fund Creation Rights – Only $VLT holders can create custom decentralized index funds, turning users into builders.

Governance Power – Vote on fund listings, protocol upgrades, and the future direction of Vaultro.

Reduced Transaction Fees – Enjoy discounted fees on fund minting, burning, and rebalancing within the Vaultro interface.

Staking & Rewards – Stake $VLT and earn passive yield based on network activity.

In an ecosystem where most tokens offer little beyond hype, $VLT token delivers utility, influence, and yield — all in one.

Why Join The Vaultro Ecosystem?

Vaultro Finance is launching at a critical time for the XRP Ledger and the broader crypto landscape. Investors are looking for simplified exposure to market opportunities without needing to manage dozens of tokens.

How to Join the $VLT Presale

Visit the $VLT Presale page : https://sale.vaultro.finance/

Send your XRP contribution to the presale wallet address displayed on the presale portal.

The Future of Index Fund Protocol on XRPL Is Now

This is a blueprint for what investing can become when transparency, decentralization, and community ownership come together.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b3ddb42-4d07-4d39-8610-58fce2af9492

