Standout Digital Health and Medical Technology Innovators Honored in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced the winners of the organization’s 9th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in digital health and medical technology solutions across the globe.

The global digital health market continues its rapid growth, fueled by rising demand for telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, personalized medicine and AI-driven health solutions. As healthcare providers and patients increasingly embrace these innovations, the sector is playing a critical role in improving healthcare access, lowering costs and enhancing patient outcomes worldwide.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success of the breakthrough innovators driving these improved outcomes. The annual program analyzes a broad range of digital health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Connected Healthcare, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“Our 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare, advancing patient care, transforming operations, and delivering improved health outcomes on a global scale,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “From the surge of advanced AI applications to breakthroughs in remote care and precision medicine, the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners are leading the charge into a future where innovative technologies revolutionize how we prevent, diagnose and treat medical conditions. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners of the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.”

The 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Clinical & Health Administration

Best Clinical Efficiency Solution: HealthSnap

Best Core Administrative Processing System: enGen, AI Cognitive Engine (ACE)

Clinical Efficiency Innovation Award: Xsolis

Best Online Search and Scheduling Solution: Perspecta

Best Computerized Decision Support Solution: Glytec, Glucommander

Best Overall Health Administration Software: LGI Healthcare Solutions, LGI Workforce Pro

Best Overall Healthcare Operations Solution: SmarterDx

Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device: Rauland

Care Management & Delivery

Best Care Coordination Platform: Medisafe

Care Management Innovation Award: Personify Health

Patient Engagement

Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution: Quantum Health

Best Patient Communication Solution: RevSpring

Best Patient Portal: Greenphire

Best Patient Education Solution: Outcomes4Me

Best Mobile App for Patient Engagement: IQVIA, IQVIA Health Research Space

Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform: Timely℠ by DrFirst®

Best Overall Patient Engagement Service: Mural Health

Patient Engagement Innovation Award: Carallel

Patient Experience

Patient Experience Innovation Award: Scout

Best Patient Experience Solution Provider: Vori Health

Practice Management

Best Practice Management Solution: TeleVox, Practice Edition

Practice Management Innovation Award: athenahealth

Electronic Health Records

Best Electronic Health Record Service: Novellia

EHR Innovation Award: CliniComp

Best Overall EHR Solution Provider: Ontada

Privacy & Compliance

Best Compliance Solution: RFX Solutions

Compliance Management Innovation Award: DocGo

Genomics

Genomics Innovation Award: Earli

Best Overall Genomics Company: Agendia

PharmaTech

Best Pharmacy Benefits Solution: Prescryptive Health

PharmaTech Innovation Award: YouScript

Internet-of-Things (IoT) Healthcare

Best IoT Healthcare Wearable Device: Envello Medical, Envello Core

Healthcare Wearables Innovation Award: BioIntelliSense

Best Biometric Sensor Solution: FaceHeart Corporation, FaceHeart Vitals™

Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution: Real-Time Innovations (RTI), RTI Connext®

Best Connected Health Platform: Validic

Artificial Intelligence

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Navina

Best AI-Assisted Software Solution: CompuGroup Medical, CGM AMBI

AI Innovation Award: Elsevier ClinicalKey AI

Data & Analytics

Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution: BridgeHead Software, HealthStore®

Best Healthcare Big Data Platform: symplr

Best Healthcare Big Data Solution: b.well Connected Health

Best Provider Data Management Platform: Atlas Systems

Best Data Visualization Solution: Inovalon, Social Drivers of Health (SDOH) Market Insights

Best Predictive Analytics Solution: PropheSee™ from CCS

Health and Fitness

Best Virtual Health Coach: Simple App

Best Overall SleepTech Solution: HEKA AI Mattress

Telehealth

Best Overall Telemedicine Platform: AmplifyMD

Best Overall Telehealth Solution: TelliHealth

Virtual Care

Best Virtual Care Solution: TimelyCare

Virtual Care Innovation Award: Carenet Health

Medical Device

Best New Technology Solution – Ophthalmology: Johnson & Johnson, TECNIS PureSee™ IOL

Best New Technology Solution – Imaging: Hologic, Genius AI® Detection PRO

Best New Technology Solution – Endoscopy: FUJIFILM, EN-840T Double Balloon Enteroscopy (DBE) scope

Best New Technology Solution – Ultrasound: Orthofix, AccelStim™

Best New Technology Solution – Pathology: Proscia, Concentriq AP-Dx

Best New Technology Solution – Therapeutic: BlueWind Medical, Revi®

Best New Technology Solution – Radiology: BioProtect, BioProtect Balloon

Best New Technology Solution – Cardiology: Peerbridge

Best New Technology Solution – Oncology: Dxcover

Best New Technology Solution – ECG: AccurKardia

Best New Technology Solution – Dermatology: FoLix™ by Lumenis Be. Ltd.

Best New Technology Solution – Diabetes Management: Ascensia Diabetes Care &

Senseonics

Best New Technology Solution – Medication Management: Clarest Health

Best New Technology Solution – Orthopedics: Zimmer Biomet (ZB), Oxford® Cementless Partial Knee

Best Overall Medical Device Product: Ascom, Telligence 7

Healthcare Cybersecurity

Best Healthcare Network Security Solution: KSI Keyboards

Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution: Telcion

Healthcare Cybersecurity Innovation Award: Armis

Clinical Trial Technology

Clinical Trial Innovation Award: Coforge

Best Clinical Trial Technology Solution Provider: Medidata

Healthcare Payments & InsurTech

Best Healthcare InsurTech Solution: Judi Health

Healthcare Payments Innovation Award: TrustCommerce, a Sphere Company

Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award: Zelis

Best Revenue Cycle Management Services (RCM) Solution: Candid Health

Best Overall Healthcare Payments Solution Provider: Waystar

Women's Health

Best Maternal Health Platform: Delfina

Best Overall Women's Health Solution: Thorne

Home Health Care

Best Home Health Care Solution: WellSky

Best In-Home Healthcare Platform: AxisCare

Home Healthcare Innovation Award: Swift Medical

Holistic & Mental Health

Mental Health Innovation Award: Rendever

Best Overall Mental Health Solution: Lucet

Industry Leadership

Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough: Glaukos Corporation

Best MedTech Startup: Laudio

Digital Health Innovation Award: ŌURA

Best Overall MedTech Software: Veeva MedTech

Best Overall MedTech Company: GRAIL

Best Overall Digital Health Company: Welldoc

