Standout Digital Health and Medical Technology Innovators Honored in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program
International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced the winners of the organization’s 9th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in digital health and medical technology solutions across the globe.
The global digital health market continues its rapid growth, fueled by rising demand for telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, personalized medicine and AI-driven health solutions. As healthcare providers and patients increasingly embrace these innovations, the sector is playing a critical role in improving healthcare access, lowering costs and enhancing patient outcomes worldwide.
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success of the breakthrough innovators driving these improved outcomes. The annual program analyzes a broad range of digital health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Connected Healthcare, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
“Our 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare, advancing patient care, transforming operations, and delivering improved health outcomes on a global scale,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “From the surge of advanced AI applications to breakthroughs in remote care and precision medicine, the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners are leading the charge into a future where innovative technologies revolutionize how we prevent, diagnose and treat medical conditions. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners of the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.”
The 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Clinical & Health Administration
Best Clinical Efficiency Solution: HealthSnap
Best Core Administrative Processing System: enGen, AI Cognitive Engine (ACE)
Clinical Efficiency Innovation Award: Xsolis
Best Online Search and Scheduling Solution: Perspecta
Best Computerized Decision Support Solution: Glytec, Glucommander
Best Overall Health Administration Software: LGI Healthcare Solutions, LGI Workforce Pro
Best Overall Healthcare Operations Solution: SmarterDx
Best Clinical Administration Hardware Device: Rauland
Care Management & Delivery
Best Care Coordination Platform: Medisafe
Care Management Innovation Award: Personify Health
Patient Engagement
Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution: Quantum Health
Best Patient Communication Solution: RevSpring
Best Patient Portal: Greenphire
Best Patient Education Solution: Outcomes4Me
Best Mobile App for Patient Engagement: IQVIA, IQVIA Health Research Space
Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform: Timely℠ by DrFirst®
Best Overall Patient Engagement Service: Mural Health
Patient Engagement Innovation Award: Carallel
Patient Experience
Patient Experience Innovation Award: Scout
Best Patient Experience Solution Provider: Vori Health
Practice Management
Best Practice Management Solution: TeleVox, Practice Edition
Practice Management Innovation Award: athenahealth
Electronic Health Records
Best Electronic Health Record Service: Novellia
EHR Innovation Award: CliniComp
Best Overall EHR Solution Provider: Ontada
Privacy & Compliance
Best Compliance Solution: RFX Solutions
Compliance Management Innovation Award: DocGo
Genomics
Genomics Innovation Award: Earli
Best Overall Genomics Company: Agendia
PharmaTech
Best Pharmacy Benefits Solution: Prescryptive Health
PharmaTech Innovation Award: YouScript
Internet-of-Things (IoT) Healthcare
Best IoT Healthcare Wearable Device: Envello Medical, Envello Core
Healthcare Wearables Innovation Award: BioIntelliSense
Best Biometric Sensor Solution: FaceHeart Corporation, FaceHeart Vitals™
Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution: Real-Time Innovations (RTI), RTI Connext®
Best Connected Health Platform: Validic
Artificial Intelligence
Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Navina
Best AI-Assisted Software Solution: CompuGroup Medical, CGM AMBI
AI Innovation Award: Elsevier ClinicalKey AI
Data & Analytics
Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution: BridgeHead Software, HealthStore®
Best Healthcare Big Data Platform: symplr
Best Healthcare Big Data Solution: b.well Connected Health
Best Provider Data Management Platform: Atlas Systems
Best Data Visualization Solution: Inovalon, Social Drivers of Health (SDOH) Market Insights
Best Predictive Analytics Solution: PropheSee™ from CCS
Health and Fitness
Best Virtual Health Coach: Simple App
Best Overall SleepTech Solution: HEKA AI Mattress
Telehealth
Best Overall Telemedicine Platform: AmplifyMD
Best Overall Telehealth Solution: TelliHealth
Virtual Care
Best Virtual Care Solution: TimelyCare
Virtual Care Innovation Award: Carenet Health
Medical Device
Best New Technology Solution – Ophthalmology: Johnson & Johnson, TECNIS PureSee™ IOL
Best New Technology Solution – Imaging: Hologic, Genius AI® Detection PRO
Best New Technology Solution – Endoscopy: FUJIFILM, EN-840T Double Balloon Enteroscopy (DBE) scope
Best New Technology Solution – Ultrasound: Orthofix, AccelStim™
Best New Technology Solution – Pathology: Proscia, Concentriq AP-Dx
Best New Technology Solution – Therapeutic: BlueWind Medical, Revi®
Best New Technology Solution – Radiology: BioProtect, BioProtect Balloon
Best New Technology Solution – Cardiology: Peerbridge
Best New Technology Solution – Oncology: Dxcover
Best New Technology Solution – ECG: AccurKardia
Best New Technology Solution – Dermatology: FoLix™ by Lumenis Be. Ltd.
Best New Technology Solution – Diabetes Management: Ascensia Diabetes Care &
Senseonics
Best New Technology Solution – Medication Management: Clarest Health
Best New Technology Solution – Orthopedics: Zimmer Biomet (ZB), Oxford® Cementless Partial Knee
Best Overall Medical Device Product: Ascom, Telligence 7
Healthcare Cybersecurity
Best Healthcare Network Security Solution: KSI Keyboards
Best Overall Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution: Telcion
Healthcare Cybersecurity Innovation Award: Armis
Clinical Trial Technology
Clinical Trial Innovation Award: Coforge
Best Clinical Trial Technology Solution Provider: Medidata
Healthcare Payments & InsurTech
Best Healthcare InsurTech Solution: Judi Health
Healthcare Payments Innovation Award: TrustCommerce, a Sphere Company
Healthcare Insurance Innovation Award: Zelis
Best Revenue Cycle Management Services (RCM) Solution: Candid Health
Best Overall Healthcare Payments Solution Provider: Waystar
Women's Health
Best Maternal Health Platform: Delfina
Best Overall Women's Health Solution: Thorne
Home Health Care
Best Home Health Care Solution: WellSky
Best In-Home Healthcare Platform: AxisCare
Home Healthcare Innovation Award: Swift Medical
Holistic & Mental Health
Mental Health Innovation Award: Rendever
Best Overall Mental Health Solution: Lucet
Industry Leadership
Medical Device Engineering Breakthrough: Glaukos Corporation
Best MedTech Startup: Laudio
Digital Health Innovation Award: ŌURA
Best Overall MedTech Software: Veeva MedTech
Best Overall MedTech Company: GRAIL
Best Overall Digital Health Company: Welldoc
