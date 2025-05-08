TAB Bank Named ‘Best Community Bank’ in the Utah Best of State Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

OGDEN, Utah, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, TAB Bank has been named ‘Best Community Bank’ in the 2025 Utah Best of State Awards. TAB will be honored at the Best of State Gala on Tuesday, June 10, at the Salt Palace Grand Ballroom in Salt Lake City.

Best of State celebrates Utah’s most outstanding individuals, businesses and organizations that demonstrate excellence in their fields, embrace innovation and contribute to the state’s quality of life. TAB Bank was recognized by Best of State judges for its commitment to community and social responsibility and for delivering exceptional financial products and solutions to businesses, families and individuals nationwide.

TAB Bank recently unveiled a refreshed vision: “Building value in all we do.” With this renewed focus, the bank aims to advance its mission of “Unlocking dreams with bold financial solutions that lift and empower.” In alignment with this vision, the bank achieved several milestones in the past year:

Launched TAB Spend , a checking account offering high-yield interest and cash back rewards on everyday purchases, resulting in a 37% increase in Total Consumer Deposits from 2023.

, a checking account offering high-yield interest and cash back rewards on everyday purchases, resulting in a 37% increase in Total Consumer Deposits from 2023. Offered TAB Save , one of the most competitive high-yield savings accounts available, peaking at 5.27% APY (Annual Percentage Yield) and currently offering 4.26% APY, 10x the national average.

, one of the most competitive high-yield savings accounts available, peaking at 5.27% APY (Annual Percentage Yield) and currently offering 4.26% APY, 10x the national average. More than doubled the Small Business Lending Portfolio over the past two years.

Surpassed 2023’s revenue by 11%.

Recognized as a Top 10 Best Online Bank for 2025 by GOBankingRates.

by GOBankingRates. Produced a Super Bowl LIX ad for TAB Spend, reaching 1.2 million viewers, driving a 103% surge in Google searches and a 343% spike in website traffic.

Provided $65 million in community development loans, investments and grants.

Donated over $80,000 to community organizations.

Supported more than 30 local foundations/non-profit organizations.

Host and Title Sponsor of the Ogden Rescue Mission Charity Golf Tournament which has raised $540,000 since its inception in 2001 to provide 185,000 meals and other critical services for individuals in need across Northern Utah.

Contributed nearly 2,000 hours of community service.



“We’re incredibly excited about our third win as Utah’s Best Community Bank,” said Austin Strong, CEO of TAB Bank. “This recognition results from TAB’s extraordinary people, excellent operations and exceptional customer experience. We remain dedicated to building the best financial products and services and are deeply grateful to the individuals, families and businesses across Utah who trust TAB Bank every day.”

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to making financial success accessible to everyone through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .

