Stanbridge University Recognized in the 2024 Best Healthcare Degree Programs in America Ranking by Research.com

IRVINE, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University has been recognized in the 2024 Best Healthcare Degree Programs Ranking in America by Research.com.

"Research.com is confident in highlighting the educational achievements of Stanbridge University in the area of providing high-quality healthcare degree programs and accessible education opportunities to their students," said Imed Bourchika, PhD, co-founder & chief data scientist at Research.com.

"This national recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare education," said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University. "From innovative simulation labs to experienced and caring faculty, we strive to create an academic environment where students are fully prepared to lead in today’s evolving healthcare landscape."

The award is based on a comprehensive evaluation of data gathered from trusted sources including the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), Peterson’s, and College Scorecard. These rankings assess degree programs across multiple categories, including overall quality, affordability, popularity, and the time required to complete a degree.

Stanbridge University offers a diverse range of healthcare degree programs across its Southern California campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos. The university has consistently earned recognition for academic excellence and workplace culture, including being named the #1 Nursing College in California in 2023 and among the top 10 Best Small Colleges in California by Niche.com. It has been named the #1 Best LVN College in California for 6 consecutive years by Nursingprocess.com. The university is accredited by Investors in People in London and certified as a Great Place to Work.

For more information about this topic, please contact Sarah Hamilton at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266, or email shamilton@stanbridge.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.