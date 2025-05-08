Peterson Capital hosts Canada Growth Conference in Montreal

MONTREAL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nine of Canada’s fastest growing public companies will be gathering in Montreal today as they kick off the second Canada Growth Conference hosted by Edmonton-based capital markets advisory firm Peterson Capital.

More than fifty public company CEOs, Investment Advisors, fund managers and family offices will meet from May 8th to 10th in Montreal for presentations, informal receptions, meetings and social gatherings designed to highlight the opportunities that each of the nine public companies offers to potential investors.

“We’ve held a conference with the similar format as this one in France in 2022,” said Greg Stumph, Peterson Capital’s President & COO, “and the feedback from everyone was extremely positive.

“We have a relatively small group of attendees here again and we’re encouraging them to spend time getting to know each other and establish connections that will last beyond the conference. Aside from the presentations, we’re also having fun with our nine CEOs by putting each of them through a ‘Bear Pit” session and really getting to learn more about each of them.”

The nine companies presenting are Peterson Capital clients Kiwetinohk Energy, Surge Energy and Revolve Renewable Power (Energy), Westhaven Resources and Horizon Copper (Mining & Mineral Resources), Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (Life Sciences) as well as Special Situation companies Volatus Aerospace (aerial intelligence solutions), Everyday People Financial (financial technology) and NexLiving Communities (Real estate).

Conference attendees will vote on Saturday at noon on the company that they feel was the top growth story of the conference. The winner will take home the Canada Growth Cup, which was awarded to Volatus Aerospace at the Canada Growth Conference in the south of France in 2022.

“We are absolutely looking forward to being in Montreal and defending our title,” said Glen Lynch, Volatus President & CEO.

“That first Canada Growth Conference that the Peterson Capital team hosted in France remains one of the best events we’ve ever attended. We deeply appreciate the opportunity to present our story again in front of their very impressive network of Investment Advisors and fund managers.”

Also present at the conference with be Calgary-based energy analyst Josef Schachter, the keynote speaker at the Friday luncheon event. Schachter is a well-respected and independent energy analyst and commentator with more than 40 years of capital markets experience. He’ll be offering insight into the energy markets, the effect of U.S. tariffs on the capital markets in general, his views on long-term pricing of oil & gas and his top picks in the energy sector.

About Peterson Capital

Peterson Capital, based in Edmonton, Alberta, is one of Canada's leading capital markets advisory and communications firms. It specializes in connecting high growth companies to its extensive network of retail Investment Advisors in Canada as well as family offices and funds in Europe. Established in 2003, Peterson assists companies with marketing strategies, advise on corporate structure and financing, and develop corporate presentations and public awareness materials.

Media Contact: Rick Peterson rick@petersoncapital.ca 780-868-6822

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.