U.S. Oral Surgery Management Announces New Partnerships on East and West Coasts

IRVING, Texas, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons –has secured new partnerships with Sierra Foothills Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in the Sacramento area and Shenandoah Oral & Facial Surgery in Virginia.

“We’re thrilled to announce our newest partners: Dr. Harris, Dr. Hill, Dr. Christensen and Dr. Quitmeyer,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “All of whom are board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons of the highest quality.”

Sierra Foothills Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery has four locations in the Sacramento area, including Roseville, Auburn, Folsom and Natomas. The practice has three board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons, the highest credential that can be obtained in the specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They are Brian C. Harris, DDS, MD; Wes L. Hill, DDS, MD; and Brandon Christensen, DMD.

The surgeons offer comprehensive OMS treatments. The assisting staff includes registered dental assistants and certified oral surgery assistants, who have had extensive training and experience in oral surgery and anesthesia procedures to ensure the highest levels of patient safety and comfort. The Sierra Foothills Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery care team strives to provide each patient with an exceptional oral health experience that restores balance, comfort and function.

Led by Aaron E. Quitmeyer, DDS, Shenandoah Oral & Facial Surgery is located in Harrisonburg in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley region. A board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Quitmeyer offers a full scope of OMS procedures. Dr. Quitmeyer earned his bachelor’s degree from Macalester College and his DDS from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. Afterward, Dr. Quitmeyer earned a commission in the U.S. Navy and completed his residency in Okinawa, Japan. He practiced general dentistry there for two years before being selected into the highly competitive OMS program, where he served as chief resident.

Dr. Quitmeyer graduated from the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and served as the oral and maxillofacial surgeon onboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. Afterward, he became the associate program director of the NCC OMS residency program at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he taught residents the full range of OMS procedures, prior to going into private practice.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 29 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

