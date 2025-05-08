AmplifyMD Wins “Best Overall Telemedicine Platform” in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization recognizing top companies in the global digital health market, today announced that AmplifyMD has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall Telemedicine Platform” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

AmplifyMD’s AI-enhanced, fully integrated platform extends specialty care across the entire continuum—from emergent and inpatient settings to outpatient clinics and even patients at home. Built to embed seamlessly into hospital workflows, AmplifyMD supports a wide range of clinical needs, including time-sensitive stroke and cardiac care, psychiatric evaluations, hospitalist coverage, and ongoing specialty consults. The platform empowers hospitals to extend their own physicians across locations, scale services efficiently, and access a virtual network of specialists when needed—all without adding infrastructure or disrupting care teams.

“Traditional telemedicine has failed hospitals—fragmented solutions strain workflows, create gaps in specialty care, and limit the ability to scale,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “AmplifyMD is changing that equation—empowering hospitals to embed virtual care into daily operations, extend their physicians, and scale specialty services with unprecedented efficiency. With unmatched flexibility and seamless integration, AmplifyMD is setting a new standard for hospital-based telemedicine—and earning our pick for ‘Best Overall Telemedicine Platform.’”

Beyond care delivery, AmplifyMD’s additional breakthrough capabilities include operational improvements through automated documentation tools, clinical decision-making support, real-time data analytics, and a hardware-agnostic, scalable architecture—enabling hospitals to optimize staffing models and expand specialty access without compromising quality.

“Most telehealth platforms add friction, not value. Hospitals are forced to juggle multiple vendors, duplicate documentation, and inefficient workflows,” said Meena Mallipeddi, co-founder and CEO of AmplifyMD. “We built AmplifyMD to change that—by automating the complexity behind the scenes and helping health systems reimagine staffing models without sacrificing quality. It’s an honor to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for delivering innovation that truly moves the needle.”

The 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize excellence in digital health and medical technology, highlighting the innovations driving meaningful improvements in patient care. This year’s program attracted a record-breaking number of nominations from companies across more than 18 countries.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AmplifyMD

AmplifyMD is a seamlessly integrated virtual care solution redesigning how hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations deliver virtual care. The company’s groundbreaking virtual care automation and care delivery platform uses data integrations, intelligent automation, and configurable workflows to make remote providers up to 2x more efficient – driving operational efficiencies, provider satisfaction, financial benefits, and better clinical outcomes.

Media Contact Steve Johansson steve@medtechbreakthrough.com 213.255.3658

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.