Palestine: NUJ condemns further killings by Israeli bombing

At least 159 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed since the start of war.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) joins the International Federation of Journalists in condemning the killing of journalist Yahya Subaih on 7 May, following Israeli bombing in western Gaza City.

Bombing also targeted at the Ak-Karama school in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood led to the killing of journalist Nour El-Din Abdo. On 16 April, Fatima Hassona, a freelance photojournalist and member of the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate was killed in Gaza City following Israeli bombardment.

Last month, Palestinian journalist Ali al-Samoudi was detained by the Israel Defense Forces and held at an undisclosed location accused of being "identified with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation” but without evidence provided to support this claim.

As the death toll of Palestinian journalists continues to rise, the NUJ once again repeats its call for the Israeli authorities to respect the rights of journalists enshrined in international law and ensure their safety and protection.

