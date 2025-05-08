The LEGO Group to Establish Warehouse and Distribution Center in Prince George

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the LEGO Group will invest $366 million to build a new 2,000,000-square-foot warehouse in Prince George County’s Crosspointe Business Centre site. The project will create 305 new jobs.

“The LEGO Group is not just a household name, it’s a symbol of creativity, innovation, and quality that resonates globally,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Three years after choosing Virginia to establish its U.S. manufacturing plant, the LEGO Group’s decision to expand into Prince George County is an exciting new chapter in this partnership, bringing 305 new, high-quality jobs to the region. As the LEGO Group deepens its roots in the Commonwealth, it’s sending a powerful message: Virginia is a place where global leaders thrive, grow, and succeed.”

“As a global brand that sparks imagination in children everywhere, the LEGO Group’s decision to expand in Virginia underscores the strength of our communities and the talent of our people,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This investment brings high-quality jobs to Prince George County and reflects our broader commitment to building healthy, vibrant communities.”

The new facility, located at 8800 Wells Station Road, will operate alongside the LEGO factory currently being constructed in Chesterfield County. Announced in June 2022, the 1.7 million-square-foot facility in Meadowville Technology Park is on track to open in 2027 and will create more than 1,700 jobs once fully operational.

“Our regional distribution center is a strategic complement to the factory we are currently constructing in Virginia,” said LEGO Group Chief Operations Officer Carsten Rasmussen. “Both facilities will ensure that we have the manufacturing and distribution capacity to continue to meet long-term growth in the Americas for years to come, while helping to reduce lead times and our environmental impact through a shortened supply chain. We remain grateful for the continued support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and look forward to bringing more play experiences to children in the region and around the world.”

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen. Its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, meaning “Play Well.” Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince George County and Virginia's Gateway Region to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $2.53 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Prince George County with this project.

“The LEGO Group’s investment here in our community, bringing with it over 300 new jobs, means new opportunities for families and a stronger foundation for our community,” said Senator Lashrecse Aird. “Creating quality jobs and expanding economic opportunity continues to be a top priority of mine, and this project moves us closer to that goal for the 13th District while helping to build a more prosperous future for our Commonwealth as a whole.”

“Our economy is strong because our community has come together around the things that matter most — great schools, a high quality of life, and a shared commitment to growing good jobs in our region,” said Delegate Carrie Coyner. “When we invest in people and work together, we attract the kind of opportunities that help families stay, grow, and succeed right here at home. We’re especially excited to welcome more of the LEGO family to our district — it’s a testament to the kind of community we’ve built and the bright future we’re creating together.”

“Today’s announcement of the LEGO Group’s investment in Prince George County marks a tremendous milestone for our region’s economy and workforce,” said Delegate Kim Taylor. “This $366 million investment and the creation of 305 new jobs will support both our local economy and the growing opportunities within the region. As the delegate representing Prince George County, I’m proud to see such a globally recognized company like the LEGO Group expanding here, furthering our commitment to fostering job creation and economic growth. This partnership reflects the incredible potential of our area and highlights Virginia's dedication to attracting top-tier companies that offer lasting, well-paying jobs to our communities.”

“The LEGO brand is a beloved brand for families across the world. Their substantial investment and the creation of over 300 new jobs is a tremendous win for Prince George County,” said Prince George County Board of Supervisors Chairman Floyd Brown, Jr. “The county’s commitment to infrastructure, education and workforce is paying dividends, and we are confident the company will benefit from these efforts as it establishes their distribution plant. We are thrilled to welcome the LEGO Group to our county and to the Crosspointe Business Centre. The company’s arrival not only brings high-quality jobs and economic growth but reinforces our commitment to making Prince George County an exceptional place to live, work and play. We look forward to the company’s long-term partnership.”

“We make things, and we move things here in the Gateway Region, and the LEGO Group’s decision to establish this major distribution center is a testament to our strategic location and world-class infrastructure,” said Virginia’s Gateway Region President and CEO Keith Boswell. “With direct access to key transportation corridors, they join a growing list of top brands like Amazon, Walmart, Aldi and Delhaize America that rely on our region to efficiently move products to market. We are thrilled to welcome the LEGO Group and look forward to the economic growth and job opportunities this investment will bring to our communities.”

Additionally, the company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. This program is designed to incentivize companies to locate new maritime-related employment centers or expand existing centers to encourage growth of The Port of Virginia. The Virginia Port Authority administers these grants.

“The LEGO Group is expanding its investment, and in doing so, further securing its future as part of Virginia’s growing corporate community,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “The Port of Virginia is investing in parallel to ensure we can meet the demand that this type of expansion requires. This announcement shows the confidence the LEGO Group has in Virginia and the port’s ability to safely and sustainably move its cargo to world markets for years to come. The LEGO Group is a valued port user, and we welcome the opportunity to work with its team to ensure even greater success.”

VEDP will support the LEGO Group’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.