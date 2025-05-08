XRP News Today: Vaultro Finance Kicks Off $VLT Token Presale — XRP’s First Decentralized Index Fund Protocol Is Live

SINGAPORE, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP Ledger just welcomed a game-changer. Vaultro Finance, the first protocol to bring decentralized, tokenized index funds to XRPL, has officially launched it’s $VLT token presale — and with it, a bold new chapter in on-chain investing begins.





Vaultro Finance is pioneering a future where anyone can create or invest in a diversified crypto portfolio with the simplicity of a single transaction. And now, through the $VLT presale , early adopters can secure their stake in what many are calling the S&P 500 of the blockchain world.

Why Vaultro Protocol?

Traditional index funds like the S&P 500 have long offered investors broad, strategic exposure to markets — but until now, Web3 lacked a decentralized equivalent. Vaultro finance changes that.

The Role of $VLT Token

At the heart of Vaultro’s ecosystem is the $VLT utility token, which powers every core function of the protocol. It’s not just a token — it’s an access key, governance right, and yield generator rolled into one.

Here’s what $VLT unlocks:

Fund Creation Rights – Only $VLT holders can launch custom index funds on the Vaultro platform.

Governance Participation – Vote on protocol upgrades, roadmap proposals, and featured fund listings.

Reduced Platform Fees – Enjoy discounted rates for fund minting, withdrawals, and rebalancing.

Staking Rewards – Stake $VLT and earn passive yield based on network activity and fund usage.

How to Join the $VLT Presale

Visit the $VLT Presale page : https://sale.vaultro.finance/

Send your XRP contribution to the presale wallet address displayed on the presale portal.

Built for the Future of DeFi

Vaultro Finance isn’t just the first of its kind on XRPL — it’s a blueprint for the next generation of DeFi. A platform where transparency replaces middlemen, where investing is programmable, and where communities build the financial tools they actually want to use.

Join $VLT Presale

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

