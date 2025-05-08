Aecon-led partnership awarded contract by Ontario Power Generation for the execution phase on the Darlington New Nuclear Project

TORONTO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) (“Aecon”) announced today that Aecon Kiewit Nuclear Partners, a general partnership between Aecon and Kiewit Nuclear Canada in which Aecon is the lead partner, has been awarded an alliance construction contract by Ontario Power Generation (“OPG”) for the execution phase on the Darlington New Nuclear Project (“DNNP”) in Clarington, Ontario. Aecon’s share of the contract is valued at approximately $1.3 billion and will be added to its Construction segment backlog in the second quarter of 2025.

The project is being delivered under an Integrated Project Delivery (“IPD”) model. During the execution phase, Aecon Kiewit Nuclear Partners will work collaboratively with partners OPG (owner and licence holder), GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy and AtkinsRéalis to deliver North America’s first grid-scale Small Modular Reactor (“SMR”).

Aecon Kiewit Nuclear Partners’ scope of work during the execution phase includes project management, construction planning and execution, with completion and commercial operation expected in 2030.

“OPG’s Darlington New Nuclear Project is a trailblazing undertaking – leading the way in delivering the next generation of nuclear plants across North America and internationally,” said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. “Aecon is proud to bring its diverse nuclear expertise and multidisciplinary capabilities to play a prominent role in safely executing this exciting project to meet the energy demands of future generations in Ontario.”

“Backed by over five decades of nuclear experience and the collective capacity of our project team, we are well positioned to successfully execute the next phase of this clean energy project with a steadfast commitment to safety, quality, schedule and cost performance,” said Aaron Johnson, Senior Vice President, Nuclear, Aecon Group Inc. “Aecon continues to pursue strategic growth across a full spectrum of nuclear opportunities spanning large-scale new builds, SMRs, and life extension programs in existing and target priority markets.”

Aecon is also the leading constructor for the three largest nuclear refurbishment projects in Ontario, including the Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment, the Pickering Nuclear Refurbishment and the Bruce Major Component Replacement program.

Further information about the project is available on OPG’s website.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility, and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

