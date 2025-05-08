DSG Global Earns Top 10 Spot on Forbes' List of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms for the 9th Year Running

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSG Global (Diversified Search Group) has once again been recognized in the Top 10 of Forbes’ 2025 list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms, marking its ninth consecutive year earning this distinction. Forbes Article“We’re honored to be recognized on Forbes’ 2025 list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms. This recognition is a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to our clients—helping them navigate today’s complex landscape while building for the future,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of DSG Global. “It speaks to our ability to adapt, collaborate across sectors, and meet evolving leadership needs—all while keeping the human element at the center of everything we do.”This annual honor by Forbes—developed in collaboration with Statista—highlights firms making a meaningful impact across the talent landscape. Drawing from a wide pool of input from more than 16,700 individuals, including hiring decision-makers, recruiters, and job seekers, the evaluation reflects insights gathered between late 2024 and early 2025, with prior-year data included in a supporting role.This recognition reflects DSG Global’s dedication to excellence and the strength of our collaborative culture. It underscores the impact of our work and the talent of our colleagues who make it possible every day. We’re proud to be named among the top firms shaping the future of leadership.About DSG Global (Diversified Search Group)DSG Global is a premier executive search and consulting firm that partners with clients to cultivate the talent and leadership they need to thrive today and grow into tomorrow. With broad expertise and a commitment to long-term partnership, we help organizations reach their full human potential and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving world.Media Contact:Heather CampionManaging Director, Connected Leadershipheather.campion@divsearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.