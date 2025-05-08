New Cape Fox Tours Website Launched

Planning your Alaska adventure just got easier!

Ketchikan, Alaska, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Tours has launched a new, updated website, www.capefoxtours.com. Cape Fox Tours is a subsidiary of Cape Fox Corporation (CFC). Each year, over 1 million tourists visit Ketchikan, Alaska. Cape Fox Tours provides personalized, engaging tours, allowing visitors to explore the best of Alaska. From scenic tours to exhilarating adventures, Cape Fox Tours caters to all interests, whether you want to learn about local culture, taste local flavors, see wildlife, or experience nature up close. Cape Fox Tours is now more accessible than ever for guests and anyone planning the perfect Alaskan adventure with our new website.

This website showcases everything Cape Fox Tours offers. It is visually stunning and guides you through the process of learning more about Cape Fox Tours, planning your visit, and booking directly from the website.

One added feature is a new section showcasing Cape Fox Tours' sustainability efforts in Alaska. Many tourism companies now offer green tourism, and Cape Fox Tours is no exception. We outline and detail our sustainability efforts, showing our four pillars of sustainability: economic, cultural, environmental, and social. Our sustainability efforts express our dedication to our tourism efforts to keep Alaska true to its beauty, the culture and history of the land, the businesses that support the local economy, and the natural environment to ensure tourists visiting Alaska have a true Alaskan journey.

Visiting the new Cape Fox Tours website puts your dream of an Alaska adventure at your fingertips. When you visit the site, you can book your tours, browse the many cultural photos and all the heritage represented, learn about the culture and history of the Tlingit who settled in the Village of Saxman, and envision all the thrilling activities from fishing for salmon to hiking the numerous trails.

Adrianna Oliva-Parks, Cape Fox Tours Manager, commented on the new website, "I am thrilled about the launch of the new Cape Fox Tours website. It will highlight Ketchikan's beauty and showcase our tour program's offerings. We provide unique, culturally enriching, and family-friendly experiences that are guaranteed to make every traveler's journey unforgettable.”

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

