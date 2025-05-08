2025 Special Offers for Medical Workers to Celebrate Their Dedication to the Healthcare System
Kicking off during National Nurses Week, SheerID and top consumer brands deliver exclusive, year-round discounts to support vital workers
PORTLAND, Ore., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading verification platform for high-impact consumer groups, is honoring nurses, all medical workers and first responders in 2025 with access to exclusive savings from more than 80 leading brands.
“Nurses, as well as healthcare workers and first responders, are the backbone of our society, and their compassion and commitment deserve more than just applause,” said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO of SheerID. “We’re proud to collaborate with brands that deliver tangible value to these dedicated professionals and help lighten their financial load.”
Through SheerID’s Audience Network, healthcare workers can securely verify their eligibility and instantly unlock valuable discounts throughout the year. This program ensures that these valued workers can easily take advantage of meaningful offers that recognize their essential contributions to the well-being of individuals and communities.
These special offers include:
- 10% off from 3D Services
- Discount* from Aly & Lia Boutique
- 5% off from Ashley Furniture
- $375 off from Awara
- 20% off from Boden
- 25% off from Bonobos
- 20% off from Burton Snowboards
- $150 off from CheapCaribbean
- 10% off from Clé de Peau Beauté
- 20% off from Clinique
- 20% off from Coral & Tusk
- 20% off from CorePower Yoga
- Digital Shop Card from Costco
- 20% off from CURVD Earplugs
- 25% off from Dockers
- 20% off from edX
- 20% off from Evenflo
- $30 off from FlexiSpot
- 25% off from Florence Marine
- $100 bonus from Gettysburg Travel Co.
- 10% off from Grown Brilliance
- 25% off from Helly Hansen (Canada)
- 25% off from Helly Hansen (US)
- $100 onboard credit from Holland America
- 20% off from Hydro Flask
- 15% off from Industrie Clothing
- 15% off from J.Crew Factory
- 3% off from Jackery
- 15% off from JanSport
- 15% off from Keto Brainz Nootropics
- Savings from Kipling
- Special discount from KitchenAid
- 10% off from L.L.Bean
- Savings from La Joya
- 30% off from Leatherman
- 20% off from Love Honey
- 40% off from Lovesac
- 25% off from M·A·C Cosmetics
- 15% off from Madewell
- 10% off from Marshall Headphones
- 25% off from Maxi-Cosi
- Special discount from Maytag
- 15% off from Meliana Style
- 20% off from Molekule
- 15% off from NARS
- 5% off from Nectar
- 10% off from Nike
- 20% off from OUI the People
- 20% off from OXO
- Discount from Peacock
- 20% off from Petmate
- 5% off from Purple
- 20% off from Pvolve
- 15% off from Rookie Wellness
- 20% off from Rothy's
- 15% off from RZE Watches
- 25% off from Safety 1st
- 15% off from Shiseido
- 40% off from Tarte Cosmetics
- 75% off from Tech Perks
- 10% off from The North Face
- 30% off from The Sculpt Society
- 10% off from Timberland
- 20% off from Therafit
- 30% off from Thermo Recovery Wear
- 20% off from Treehopper
- 15% off from Triple F.A.T. Goose
- 20% off from True Classic
- 10% off from UGG
- Free license from Vectorworks
- 15% off from vineyard vines
- 20% off from VIVAIA
- Discount from Whirlpool
About SheerID
SheerID is trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands–including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot–to enable exceptional experiences by engaging the right customers, limiting offer abuse, and fueling precision-driven outreach to propel revenue and loyalty. SheerID’s Audience Data Platform instantly verifies high-value audiences and appends the permissioned consumer attributes to 400+ martech and adtech platforms. The Audience, Alliance, and Affinity Networks allow brands to engage verified audiences using 200k+ authoritative data sources, their own data sources, and cross-promotion via aligned companies, respectively.
Founded in 2011, SheerID is ISO and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and does not sell or rent verified customer data. SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Lara Compton
pr@sheerid.com
+1.248.703.3686
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.