2025 Special Offers for Medical Workers to Celebrate Their Dedication to the Healthcare System

Kicking off during National Nurses Week, SheerID and top consumer brands deliver exclusive, year-round discounts to support vital workers

PORTLAND, Ore., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading verification platform for high-impact consumer groups, is honoring nurses, all medical workers and first responders in 2025 with access to exclusive savings from more than 80 leading brands.

“Nurses, as well as healthcare workers and first responders, are the backbone of our society, and their compassion and commitment deserve more than just applause,” said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO of SheerID. “We’re proud to collaborate with brands that deliver tangible value to these dedicated professionals and help lighten their financial load.”

Through SheerID’s Audience Network, healthcare workers can securely verify their eligibility and instantly unlock valuable discounts throughout the year. This program ensures that these valued workers can easily take advantage of meaningful offers that recognize their essential contributions to the well-being of individuals and communities.

These special offers include:

